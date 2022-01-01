Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato pies in
Sacramento
/
Sacramento
/
Sweet Potato Pies
Sacramento restaurants that serve sweet potato pies
Taste Buds Barbeque - 601 15th Street
601 15th Street, Sacramento
No reviews yet
Sweet potato pie
$6.00
More about Taste Buds Barbeque - 601 15th Street
Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats
715 56th St, Sacramento
No reviews yet
Tadpole Sweet Potato Pie - small
$6.50
More about Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats
