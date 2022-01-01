Taco salad in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve taco salad
Los Jarritos
2509 Broadway, Sacramento
|Taco Salad
|$9.29
TRES HERMANAS
2416 K St, Sacramento
|TACO SALAD
|$13.99
Delicious crispy shell bowl, filled with romaine lettuce, pinto & black beans, salsa fresca ( pico de Gallo) sour cream, guacamole and cheese …
|TACO SALAD
University of Beer
196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville
|Spicy Taco Salad
|$16.00
Romaine, crispy chicken, shredded cheese, avocado, tortilla chips, tomato, red onion, cilantro, roasted tomato salsa, ranch dressing, side of spicy jalapeno salsa.
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
3030 T Street, Sacramento
|Taco Salad
|$11.50
University of Beer
1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento
|Spicy Taco Salad
|$16.00
Romaine, crispy chicken, shredded cheese, avocado, tortilla chips, tomato, red onion, cilantro, roasted tomato salsa, ranch dressing, side of spicy jalapeno salsa.
Taqueria Jalisco
330 16th st, Sacramento
|Al Pastor Taco Salad
|$16.00
Deep fried flour tortilla bowl, stuffed with rice, beans, your choice of meat, topped with romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses. Also topped with sour cream and fresh guacamole.
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$16.00
Deep fried flour tortilla bowl, stuffed with rice, beans, your choice of meat, topped with romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses. Also topped with sour cream and fresh guacamole.
|Carnitas Taco Salad
|$16.00
Deep fried flour tortilla bowl, stuffed with rice, beans, your choice of meat, topped with romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses. Also topped with sour cream and fresh guacamole.