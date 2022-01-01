Tacos in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve tacos
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
1230 20th St, Sacramento
|Impossible Taco Bowl - vg
|$12.95
Plant based seasoned ground beef, grilled corn pico de gallo, spiced black beans, avocado, tomato, kale, romaine, white cabbage with tortilla strips and jalapeno vinaigrette.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Shack
5201 Folsom blvd, Sacramento
|Breakfast Tacos
|$14.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
1801 L St, Sacramento
|Banh Mi Tacos (2)
|$7.00
|Tofu Tacos
|$7.00
TACOS
Cuatro Amigos
2610 Gateway Oaks Dr, Sacramento
|Street Taco's
|$2.00
mini street-sized tacos with with onions, cilantro, and salsa.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES
Los Jarritos
2509 Broadway, Sacramento
|#10 2 Tacos de Carnitas
|$10.29
|Chicken Taco
|$2.59
|Pescado Taco
|$4.29
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
TRES HERMANAS
2416 K St, Sacramento
|#5 DINNER / chicken enchilada & chicken crispy taco
|$15.99
Chicken enchilada topped with your choice of sauce and a crispy taco stuffed with shredded chicken, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
|CRISPY TACO LUNCH
|$11.99
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana
5635 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento
|#3 Crispy Taco & Enchilada Combination Plate
|$15.99
Sacramento
630 K st., Sacramento
|2 Taco + 1/2 Quesadilla
|$14.00
|Achiote Pollo Taco
|$3.75
Achiote chicken/queso fresco/citrus slaw/avo crema/micro cilantro
|Takehome Taco Kit for 2
|$22.00
Contains ingredients for 3 tacos per person. (6 total).
Includes protein, tortillas, rice, beans, garnishes/toppings, chips, salsa, and reheating directions.
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse
1322 V St, Sacramento
|Brisket Tacos
|$8.00
(2) Salsa borracha, charred herb pico de gallo, queso fresco & micro cilantro
University of Beer
196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville
|Mango Habanero Fish Tacos
|$17.50
Beer-battered cod, Mango Habanero Sauce, coleslaw, pickled red onion, cilantro, corn tortilla. With a side of chips & Roasted Tomato Salsa.
|Grilled Mahi Fish Tacos (3)
|$24.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi, citrus jalapeno aioli, slaw mix, mango pico de gallo, corn tortilla. Served with a side of chips and Roasted Tomato Salsa
|Spicy Taco Salad
|$16.00
Romaine, crispy chicken, shredded cheese, avocado, tortilla chips, tomato, red onion, cilantro, roasted tomato salsa, ranch dressing, side of spicy jalapeno salsa.
Tacoa
6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento
|Pollo Asado Taco
|$3.50
Grilled marinated chicken, onions, cilantro, salsa
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.50
Pulled pork, onions, cilantro, salsa
|Vegetarian Taco
|$3.50
Rice, black beans, tomatoes, lettuce, cilantro, onions, salsa
La Esperanza Mexican Food Products
5028 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
|#10 Two Tacos de Carnitas
|$6.99
|#3. Taco, Burrito
|$5.99
|Chicken Taco
|$1.99
Topped with lettuce and cheese
Polanco Cantina
414 K Street, Sacramento
|Baja Tacos
|$20.00
Local rock cod, tempura battered and fried, chipotle crema, shredded cabbage, and pico de gallo on our house made flour tortillas. Black beans and guacamole
Track 7 The Other Side
5090 Folsom Blvd, Sacremento
|Crispy Fish Tacos (3)
|$16.00
Fried Track 7 beer battered rock cod, served with malt vinegar aioli, jalapeno slaw, corn tortillas and a cilantro garnish.
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Dukes Plates & Pints
510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento
|Carnitas Tacos
|$14.99
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Zócalo
1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Carnitas Tacos
|$15.25
Slow-cooked pork shoulder, chile morita salsa, tomatillo pico de gallo.
|Mix Tacos
|$15.25
Choose 2 of your favorite tacos.
|Asada Tacos
|$16.50
Steak, grilled onion, jalapeño, morita salsa, avocado salsa.
Orphan Breakfast House
3440 C St, Sacramento
|Chicken Soft Tacos
|$14.00
chicken grilled with jack cheese and jalapeños, wrapped in flour tortillas with tomatoes, lettuce, avocado and cilantro, served with black beans, and fresh salsa
YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL
Binchoyaki
2226 10th St., Sacramento
|Kakuni Tacos
|$11.00
kakuni braised pork belly, smoked tomato vinaigrette, avocado creme, cabbage, pickled onion, cilantro
|Beeru Ebi Tacos
|$10.00
beer battered shrimps, cabbage, cilantro, pickled onions, kimchee aioli
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
3030 T Street, Sacramento
|Taco Salad
|$11.50
|Combo Enchilada Taco
|$11.99
|Taco Tuesday
|$1.50
University of Beer
1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento
|Spicy Taco Salad
|$16.00
Romaine, crispy chicken, shredded cheese, avocado, tortilla chips, tomato, red onion, cilantro, roasted tomato salsa, ranch dressing, side of spicy jalapeno salsa.
Taqueria Jalisco
330 16th st, Sacramento
|Vegi Super Taco
|$5.95
6' seasoned corn tortillas, topped with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado salsa & jefe style peppers.
|Al-Pastor Street Taco
|$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.
|Al Pastor Taco Salad
|$16.00
Deep fried flour tortilla bowl, stuffed with rice, beans, your choice of meat, topped with romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses. Also topped with sour cream and fresh guacamole.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
2718 J St, Sacramento
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Tempura Shrimp / Corn Tortillas / Greens / Crema / Cotija / Habanero HOT Sauce
|Cali Tacos
|$12.75
Chili Roasts Cauliflower / Corn Tortillas / Pickled Fresno Chilis / Vegan Crema / Cashew Parmesan / Micro Cilantro
FRENCH FRIES
Capitol Garage
1500 K St, Sacramento
|Loaded Steak Tacos(3)
|$14.00
seared tri-tip, jalapenos, tomatillo hot sauce, cheddar, spicy sour cream, avocado, and pickled carrot slaw
|Breakfast Tacos (3)
|$12.00
Cheddar, smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, green onions, spicy sour cream, and salsa roja
Pangaea Bier Cafe
2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$13.00
3 tacos topped with cilantro, cotija cheese, salsa, cilantro lime crema. Served w/ a side of lime.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Alaro Craft Brewery
2004 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Soul Satisfying Veggie Tacos
|$17.00
Two Organic Corn Tortilla Tacos filled with our House Vegan Filling
topped with Red Cabbage, Pickled Chiles, Cilantro & Avocado. (Vegan)
|Wild Rock Cod Tacos
|$18.00
Two Beer-Battered Wild Rock Cod Taco with Red Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Fresno Chile, Avocado & Crema on Organic Corn Tortillas
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
1118 16th St., Sacramento
|Bulgogi Tacos
|$8.00
Marinated siloin, kimchi salsa, shredded cabbage, and gochujan sauce.
|Sweet Chili Shrimp Tacos
|$8.00
Crispy shrimp, topped with a sweet chili mayo sauce, green onions, shredded cabbage, and salsa.
|Salmon Tacos
|$8.00
Seasoned salmon, shredded cabbace, mango salsa, jalepenos, and Sriracha aioli.
Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats
715 56th St, Sacramento
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.00
Marinated carnitas jackfruit in soft corn shell topped with onion and cilantro
|Build Your Own Taco
|$3.00
BYO Taco. Choose your protein, toppings and salsa.
|Beyond Taco
|$3.00
Seasoned Beyond Meat in soft corn taco shell topped with cheese and lettuce.
