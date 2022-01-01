Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

1230 20th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (12706 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Impossible Taco Bowl - vg$12.95
Plant based seasoned ground beef, grilled corn pico de gallo, spiced black beans, avocado, tomato, kale, romaine, white cabbage with tortilla strips and jalapeno vinaigrette.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
The Shack image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Shack

5201 Folsom blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (863 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Tacos$14.00
More about The Shack
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar

1801 L St, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Banh Mi Tacos (2)$7.00
Tofu Tacos$7.00
More about Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
Cuatro Amigos image

TACOS

Cuatro Amigos

2610 Gateway Oaks Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (1071 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Taco's$2.00
mini street-sized tacos with with onions, cilantro, and salsa.
More about Cuatro Amigos
Los Jarritos image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Los Jarritos

2509 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
#10 2 Tacos de Carnitas$10.29
Chicken Taco$2.59
Pescado Taco$4.29
More about Los Jarritos
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

545 Munroe St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (1641 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Impossible Taco Bowl - vg$12.95
Plant based seasoned ground beef, grilled corn pico de gallo, spiced black beans, avocado, tomato, kale, romaine, white cabbage with tortilla strips and jalapeno vinaigrette.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
#5 DINNER / chicken enchilada & chicken crispy taco$15.99
Chicken enchilada topped with your choice of sauce and a crispy taco stuffed with shredded chicken, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
#5 DINNER / chicken enchilada & chicken crispy taco$15.99
Chicken enchilada topped with your choice of sauce and a crispy taco stuffed with shredded chicken, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
CRISPY TACO LUNCH$11.99
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
More about TRES HERMANAS
Item pic

 

Jacks Urban Eats

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Impossible Taco Bowl - vg$12.95
Plant based seasoned ground beef, grilled corn pico de gallo, spiced black beans, avocado, tomato, kale, romaine, white cabbage with tortilla strips and jalapeno vinaigrette.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana image

 

Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana

5635 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (1059 reviews)
Takeout
#3 Crispy Taco & Enchilada Combination Plate$15.99
More about Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana
2 Taco + 1/2 Quesadilla image

 

Sacramento

630 K st., Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (183 reviews)
Takeout
2 Taco + 1/2 Quesadilla$14.00
Achiote Pollo Taco$3.75
Achiote chicken/queso fresco/citrus slaw/avo crema/micro cilantro
Takehome Taco Kit for 2$22.00
Contains ingredients for 3 tacos per person. (6 total).
Includes protein, tortillas, rice, beans, garnishes/toppings, chips, salsa, and reheating directions.
More about Sacramento
Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse

1322 V St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Tacos$8.00
(2) Salsa borracha, charred herb pico de gallo, queso fresco & micro cilantro
More about Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse
Item pic

 

University of Beer

196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango Habanero Fish Tacos$17.50
Beer-battered cod, Mango Habanero Sauce, coleslaw, pickled red onion, cilantro, corn tortilla. With a side of chips & Roasted Tomato Salsa.
Grilled Mahi Fish Tacos (3)$24.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi, citrus jalapeno aioli, slaw mix, mango pico de gallo, corn tortilla. Served with a side of chips and Roasted Tomato Salsa
Spicy Taco Salad$16.00
Romaine, crispy chicken, shredded cheese, avocado, tortilla chips, tomato, red onion, cilantro, roasted tomato salsa, ranch dressing, side of spicy jalapeno salsa.
More about University of Beer
Tacoa image

 

Tacoa

6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pollo Asado Taco$3.50
Grilled marinated chicken, onions, cilantro, salsa
Carnitas Taco$3.50
Pulled pork, onions, cilantro, salsa
Vegetarian Taco$3.50
Rice, black beans, tomatoes, lettuce, cilantro, onions, salsa
More about Tacoa
La Esperanza Mexican Food Products image

 

La Esperanza Mexican Food Products

5028 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
#10 Two Tacos de Carnitas$6.99
#3. Taco, Burrito$5.99
Chicken Taco$1.99
Topped with lettuce and cheese
More about La Esperanza Mexican Food Products
Baja Tacos image

 

Polanco Cantina

414 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Tacos$20.00
Local rock cod, tempura battered and fried, chipotle crema, shredded cabbage, and pico de gallo on our house made flour tortillas. Black beans and guacamole
More about Polanco Cantina
dc8dacd7-b4b3-4358-aad7-c744441d1dcc image

 

Track 7 The Other Side

5090 Folsom Blvd, Sacremento

Avg 4.3 (614 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Fish Tacos (3)$16.00
Fried Track 7 beer battered rock cod, served with malt vinegar aioli, jalapeno slaw, corn tortillas and a cilantro garnish.
More about Track 7 The Other Side
Dukes Plates & Pints image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Dukes Plates & Pints

510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas Tacos$14.99
More about Dukes Plates & Pints
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Zócalo

1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (4369 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carnitas Tacos$15.25
Slow-cooked pork shoulder, chile morita salsa, tomatillo pico de gallo.
Mix Tacos$15.25
Choose 2 of your favorite tacos.
Asada Tacos$16.50
Steak, grilled onion, jalapeño, morita salsa, avocado salsa.
More about Zócalo
Orphan Breakfast House image

 

Orphan Breakfast House

3440 C St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Soft Tacos$14.00
chicken grilled with jack cheese and jalapeños, wrapped in flour tortillas with tomatoes, lettuce, avocado and cilantro, served with black beans, and fresh salsa
More about Orphan Breakfast House
Beeru Ebi Tacos image

YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL

Binchoyaki

2226 10th St., Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kakuni Tacos$11.00
kakuni braised pork belly, smoked tomato vinaigrette, avocado creme, cabbage, pickled onion, cilantro
Beeru Ebi Tacos$10.00
beer battered shrimps, cabbage, cilantro, pickled onions, kimchee aioli
More about Binchoyaki
Tacos image

 

Zócalo

466 Howe Ave, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Suave & Churro
Tacos
Pick 3 of your favorite tacos!
KID TACO SUAVE & CHURRO
A Soft Taco with your choice of Asada or Chicken. Includes Black Beans, White Rice, and Dessert-Ice Cream and a Churro.
More about Zócalo
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Rincon Mexican Restaurant

3030 T Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$11.50
Combo Enchilada Taco$11.99
Taco Tuesday$1.50
More about El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

University of Beer

1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Taco Salad$16.00
Romaine, crispy chicken, shredded cheese, avocado, tortilla chips, tomato, red onion, cilantro, roasted tomato salsa, ranch dressing, side of spicy jalapeno salsa.
More about University of Beer
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

330 16th st, Sacramento

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegi Super Taco$5.95
6' seasoned corn tortillas, topped with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado salsa & jefe style peppers.
Al-Pastor Street Taco$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.
Al Pastor Taco Salad$16.00
Deep fried flour tortilla bowl, stuffed with rice, beans, your choice of meat, topped with romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses. Also topped with sour cream and fresh guacamole.
More about Taqueria Jalisco
Shrimp Tacos image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar

2718 J St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (2696 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Tempura Shrimp / Corn Tortillas / Greens / Crema / Cotija / Habanero HOT Sauce
Cali Tacos$12.75
Chili Roasts Cauliflower / Corn Tortillas / Pickled Fresno Chilis / Vegan Crema / Cashew Parmesan / Micro Cilantro
More about The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
Capitol Garage image

FRENCH FRIES

Capitol Garage

1500 K St, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (3841 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Loaded Steak Tacos(3)$14.00
seared tri-tip, jalapenos, tomatillo hot sauce, cheddar, spicy sour cream, avocado, and pickled carrot slaw
Breakfast Tacos (3)$12.00
Cheddar, smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, green onions, spicy sour cream, and salsa roja
More about Capitol Garage
Pangaea Bier Cafe image

 

Pangaea Bier Cafe

2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$13.00
3 tacos topped with cilantro, cotija cheese, salsa, cilantro lime crema. Served w/ a side of lime.
More about Pangaea Bier Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Alaro Craft Brewery

2004 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (731 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soul Satisfying Veggie Tacos$17.00
Two Organic Corn Tortilla Tacos filled with our House Vegan Filling
topped with Red Cabbage, Pickled Chiles, Cilantro & Avocado. (Vegan)
Wild Rock Cod Tacos$18.00
Two Beer-Battered Wild Rock Cod Taco with Red Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Fresno Chile, Avocado & Crema on Organic Corn Tortillas
More about Alaro Craft Brewery
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar image

 

Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

1118 16th St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bulgogi Tacos$8.00
Marinated siloin, kimchi salsa, shredded cabbage, and gochujan sauce.
Sweet Chili Shrimp Tacos$8.00
Crispy shrimp, topped with a sweet chili mayo sauce, green onions, shredded cabbage, and salsa.
Salmon Tacos$8.00
Seasoned salmon, shredded cabbace, mango salsa, jalepenos, and Sriracha aioli.
More about Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
Banner pic

 

Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats

715 56th St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carnitas Taco$3.00
Marinated carnitas jackfruit in soft corn shell topped with onion and cilantro
Build Your Own Taco$3.00
BYO Taco. Choose your protein, toppings and salsa.
Beyond Taco$3.00
Seasoned Beyond Meat in soft corn taco shell topped with cheese and lettuce.
More about Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Katsu

Calamari

Thai Tea

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Beef Teriyaki

Roti

Cake

Huevos Rancheros

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston