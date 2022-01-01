Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve tamales

Los Jarritos image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Los Jarritos

2509 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
#4 Enchilada, Tamale$9.99
Tamale of the Day$3.59
#5 Tamale, Taco$9.99
More about Los Jarritos
TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
TAMAL LUNCH$12.99
Homemade tamal stuffed with savory pork and topped with Ranchera sauce and cheese.
TAMALES DINNER$16.99
Homemade tamales stuffed with savory pork and topped with Ranchera sauce and cheese.
TAMALES DINNER$16.99
Homemade tamales stuffed with savory pork and topped with Ranchera sauce and cheese.
More about TRES HERMANAS
La Esperanza Mexican Food Products image

 

La Esperanza Mexican Food Products

5028 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
#2. Tamal, Burrito$5.99
#5. Tamal, Taco$5.99
#4. Enchilada, Tamale$5.99
More about La Esperanza Mexican Food Products
Orphan Breakfast House image

 

Orphan Breakfast House

3440 C St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Tamales$14.00
house-made sweet corn tamales served with black beans and two eggs made to order, drenched in tomatillo sauce and garnished with jack cheese, sour cream, avocado, roma tomatoes, and cilantro
More about Orphan Breakfast House

