Tamales in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve tamales
Los Jarritos
2509 Broadway, Sacramento
|#4 Enchilada, Tamale
|$9.99
|Tamale of the Day
|$3.59
|#5 Tamale, Taco
|$9.99
TRES HERMANAS
2416 K St, Sacramento
|TAMAL LUNCH
|$12.99
Homemade tamal stuffed with savory pork and topped with Ranchera sauce and cheese.
|TAMALES DINNER
|$16.99
Homemade tamales stuffed with savory pork and topped with Ranchera sauce and cheese.
La Esperanza Mexican Food Products
5028 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
|#2. Tamal, Burrito
|$5.99
|#5. Tamal, Taco
|$5.99
|#4. Enchilada, Tamale
|$5.99