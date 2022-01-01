Teriyaki chicken in Sacramento
Koshi Ramen
8144 Delta Shores Cir, Sacramento
|CHICKEN TERIYAKI
|$12.95
Served with Salad, Sunomono, Veggies, and Rice. (No Substitutions)
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Ahipoki CA
1600 Ethan Way, Sacramento
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$8.95
Fresh grilled chicken over your choice of base, toppings and drizzled with sauce.
BBQ
Teriyaki Time
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140, Sacramento
|White Meat Chicken Teriyaki Bowl (Grilled, 6-7oz)
|$9.95
6-7oz of Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled Chicken Meat comes over Rice(R) in a Small Bowl with a Side of Steamed Vegetables(V). White Meat(Breast Meat).
|Chicken Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 9-10 oz)
|$10.95
Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled. Dark meat(Thigh meat). 9-10oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl (Grilled, 6-7oz)
|$9.45
6-7oz of Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled Chicken Meat comes over Rice(R) in a Small Bowl with a Side of Steamed Vegetables(V). Dark Meat(Thigh Meat).
Oz Korean BBQ
3343 Bradshaw Road @ Highway 50, Sacramento
|Teriyaki Chicken lb (Uncooked)
|$20.99
Chicken marinated in traditional Korean sauce topped with house made teriyaki sauce.
|Teriyaki Chicken Box
|$13.00
Chopped marinated chicken topped with teriyaki sauce, served with rice, salad, jabchae, and a potsticker.
|Teriyaki Chicken Dinner
|$23.99
Chopped marinated chicken topped with teriyaki sauce, served with rice and Korean side dishes.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hawaiian Boys BBQ
1299 FLORIN RD, Sacramento
|Chicken Plate - Teriyaki Chicken
|$9.99