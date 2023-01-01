Teriyaki salmon in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon
Sushi Q Elk Grove - 8325 ELK GROVE FLORIN SUITE 400
8325 ELK GROVE FLORIN SUITE 400, SACRAMENTO
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$24.00
grilled, drizzled with teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds. includes miso soup, side salad, and rice
BBQ
Teriyaki Time Natomas
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140, Sacramento
|[MEAT ONLY] Salmon Teriyaki (Grilled, 6-8 oz)
|$12.45
One piece of Salmon Teriyaki (6-8 oz) meat only. No sides.
|Salmon Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 6-8 oz)
|$14.45
Freshly Grilled Salmon with a hint of Salt and Pepper on it. 6-8oz of a Grilled Salmon Piece comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
|Salmon Teriyaki Tray (Grilled, 10 pcs)
|$114.00