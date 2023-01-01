Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki salmon in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon

Consumer pic

 

Sushi Q Elk Grove - 8325 ELK GROVE FLORIN SUITE 400

8325 ELK GROVE FLORIN SUITE 400, SACRAMENTO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Teriyaki$24.00
grilled, drizzled with teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds. includes miso soup, side salad, and rice
More about Sushi Q Elk Grove - 8325 ELK GROVE FLORIN SUITE 400
Item pic

BBQ

Teriyaki Time Natomas

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
[MEAT ONLY] Salmon Teriyaki (Grilled, 6-8 oz)$12.45
One piece of Salmon Teriyaki (6-8 oz) meat only. No sides.
Salmon Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 6-8 oz)$14.45
Freshly Grilled Salmon with a hint of Salt and Pepper on it. 6-8oz of a Grilled Salmon Piece comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Salmon Teriyaki Tray (Grilled, 10 pcs)$114.00
More about Teriyaki Time Natomas
Consumer pic

 

Sushi Q Southland Park - 1339 Florin Rd Suite B101

1339 Florin Rd Suite B101, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Teriyaki$24.00
grilled, drizzled with teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds. includes miso soup, side salad, and rice
More about Sushi Q Southland Park - 1339 Florin Rd Suite B101

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Sliders

Thai Salad

Cheese Pizza

Chilaquiles

Gulab Jamun

Steak Sandwiches

Miso Soup

Chicken Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1009 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (620 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (803 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (441 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston