Thai salad in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve thai salad

Item pic

 

University of Beer - Vacaville

196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Mango Salad$18.00
Thinly sliced fresh mango, shredded carrots, chopped red and green onions tossed in a sweet and tangy Thai dressing on a bed of romaine lettuce. Topped with toasted almonds, coconut flakes and cilantro.
More about University of Beer - Vacaville
Item pic

 

University of Beer

5090 Folsom Blvd, East Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Mango Salad$19.00
Thinly sliced fresh mango, shredded carrots, chopped red and green onions tossed in a sweet and tangy Thai dressing on a bed of romaine lettuce. Topped with toasted almonds, coconut flakes and cilantro.
More about University of Beer
Capitol Garage image

FRENCH FRIES

Capitol Garage

1500 K St, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (3841 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Steak Salad.$15.00
Lettuce, spinach, carrots, cucumber, cashews, green onion, and creamy sweet chili dressing, spicy seared tr-tip vegan
More about Capitol Garage

