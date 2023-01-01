Thai salad in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve thai salad
More about University of Beer - Vacaville
University of Beer - Vacaville
196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville
|Thai Mango Salad
|$18.00
Thinly sliced fresh mango, shredded carrots, chopped red and green onions tossed in a sweet and tangy Thai dressing on a bed of romaine lettuce. Topped with toasted almonds, coconut flakes and cilantro.
More about University of Beer
University of Beer
5090 Folsom Blvd, East Sacramento
|Thai Mango Salad
|$19.00
Thinly sliced fresh mango, shredded carrots, chopped red and green onions tossed in a sweet and tangy Thai dressing on a bed of romaine lettuce. Topped with toasted almonds, coconut flakes and cilantro.