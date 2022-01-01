Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve thai tea

KIN Thai Street Eatery image

 

KIN Thai Street Eatery

1050 20th St. Suite 180, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lime Thai Iced Tea$5.00
Thai Iced Green Tea$5.00
Thai Iced Tea$5.00
More about KIN Thai Street Eatery
Golden Dragon Restaurant image

 

Golden Dragon Restaurant

2800 Broadway, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Tea$4.25
More about Golden Dragon Restaurant
Item pic

 

Hao Bao Dumpling House - Stockton Blvd

6821 Stockton Blvd #100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Tea$4.99
More about Hao Bao Dumpling House - Stockton Blvd
Ahipoki CA image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Ahipoki CA

1600 Ethan Way, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (1256 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Iced Tea$3.99
More about Ahipoki CA
Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento

6519 Savings Pl, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (4293 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Tea$4.00
More about Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento
Banner pic

 

Twin Lotus Thai

8345 Folsom Blvd #119, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Tea$4.25
More about Twin Lotus Thai
Restaurant banner

 

Firehouse Crawfish, Delta Shores

8148 Delta Shores Circle Ste. 140, sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Tea$4.00
More about Firehouse Crawfish, Delta Shores
Restaurant banner

 

Midtown Sac

1801 L St, Suite 50, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Tea$4.00
More about Midtown Sac

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Chow Mein

Chicken Tikka Masala

Potstickers

Caesar Salad

Dumplings

Bean Burritos

Tuna Salad

Bisque

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston