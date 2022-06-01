Tofu soup in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve tofu soup
Fish Face Poke Bar - 1104 R STREET SUITE 100
1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO
|Miso Soup w Tofu
|$2.75
|Miso Soup w Tofu and Veg Dumplings
|$4.75
|Miso Soup w Tofu and Pork Dumplings
|$4.75
BBQ
Teriyaki Time Natomas
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140, Sacramento
|Miso Soup (w/ Green onion & Tofu)
|$2.45
Fermented Bean Paste Soup.
Traditional Japanese. Full of Probiotics.
Served with Tofu and Green Onion.
10 oz per 1 serving.