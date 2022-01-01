Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve tostadas

Los Jarritos image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Los Jarritos - 2509 Broadway

2509 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche Tostada$5.99
Shrimp Ceviche Tostada$6.75
Carnitas Tostada$5.99
More about Los Jarritos - 2509 Broadway
TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE/ TOSTADA$7.99
CRISPY CORN TORTILLA COVERED WITH LETTUCE,TOMATOES, & CHEESE PICK MEAT OPTION…
TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE DINNER$18.99
Two crispy corn tortilla topped with a layer of guacamole and Tilapia Cevíche.
More about TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO
Item pic

 

Fish Face Poke Bar - 1104 R STREET SUITE 100

1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Poke Tostada (1)$5.00
Choose marinated raw salmon poke or cooked seafood mix poke, with cabbage, cilantro, jalapeno, sweet and spicy soy, creamy cilantro pesto, all on top of crispy tostada
Poke Tostada (2)$9.00
More about Fish Face Poke Bar - 1104 R STREET SUITE 100
Tacoa image

 

Tacoa

6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostada Ceviche Pescado$5.25
Lime marinated fish, avocado
Tostada Ceviche Camaron$6.00
Lime marinated shrimp, avocado
More about Tacoa
Binchoyaki image

YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL

Binchoyaki

2226 10th St., Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sake Poke Tostadas$18.00
3 pc, marinated salmon, cucumber, wakame, onions, tobiko, garlic aioli, nori
Poke Tostada$18.00
3 pc, marinated tuna, cucumber, wakame, onions, tobiko, garlic aioli, nori
More about Binchoyaki
Item pic

 

Zócalo - UV Restaurant

466 Howe Ave, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tostadas$10.50
Pinto beans, carnitas, tomatillo salsa, crema, cotija, onion, cilantro.
More about Zócalo - UV Restaurant
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Rincon Mexican Food

3030 T Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Meat Tostada$6.50
More about El Rincon Mexican Food
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

330 16th st, Sacramento

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Tostada$12.00
Deep fried corn tortilla, topped with your choice of meat, beans, romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses.
VEGI Tostada$12.00
Deep fried corn tortilla, beans, romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses, topped with jefe style peppers and fresh guacamole.
Al Pastor Tostada$12.00
Deep fried corn tortilla, topped with your choice of meat, beans, romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses.
More about Taqueria Jalisco
Banner pic

 

Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats

715 56th St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wonton Tostadas (3)$10.00
Pickled Cucumbers, Cabbage, Red Onion, Avocado, Cilantro, Sesame Seeds and various seasonings.
LIMITED QUANTITIES AVAILABLE. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
More about Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats
Midtown's Cantina Alley image

GRILL

Midtown's Cantina Alley

2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento

Avg 4 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Side Tostadas$1.00
Tostadas De Tinga$10.00
More about Midtown's Cantina Alley
Consumer pic

 

Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

2610 Gateway Oaks Dr Ste 140, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostada$4.99
Your Choice of Meat topped off with cheese, lettuce and salsa
More about Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

