Tostadas in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve tostadas
Los Jarritos - 2509 Broadway
2509 Broadway, Sacramento
|Ceviche Tostada
|$5.99
|Shrimp Ceviche Tostada
|$6.75
|Carnitas Tostada
|$5.99
TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO
2416 K St, Sacramento
|SIDE/ TOSTADA
|$7.99
CRISPY CORN TORTILLA COVERED WITH LETTUCE,TOMATOES, & CHEESE PICK MEAT OPTION…
|TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE DINNER
|$18.99
Two crispy corn tortilla topped with a layer of guacamole and Tilapia Cevíche.
Fish Face Poke Bar - 1104 R STREET SUITE 100
1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO
|Poke Tostada (1)
|$5.00
Choose marinated raw salmon poke or cooked seafood mix poke, with cabbage, cilantro, jalapeno, sweet and spicy soy, creamy cilantro pesto, all on top of crispy tostada
|Poke Tostada (2)
|$9.00
Tacoa
6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento
|Tostada Ceviche Pescado
|$5.25
Lime marinated fish, avocado
|Tostada Ceviche Camaron
|$6.00
Lime marinated shrimp, avocado
Binchoyaki
2226 10th St., Sacramento
|Sake Poke Tostadas
|$18.00
3 pc, marinated salmon, cucumber, wakame, onions, tobiko, garlic aioli, nori
|Poke Tostada
|$18.00
3 pc, marinated tuna, cucumber, wakame, onions, tobiko, garlic aioli, nori
Zócalo - UV Restaurant
466 Howe Ave, Sacramento
|Tostadas
|$10.50
Pinto beans, carnitas, tomatillo salsa, crema, cotija, onion, cilantro.
Taqueria Jalisco
330 16th st, Sacramento
|Carne Asada Tostada
|$12.00
Deep fried corn tortilla, topped with your choice of meat, beans, romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses.
|VEGI Tostada
|$12.00
Deep fried corn tortilla, beans, romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses, topped with jefe style peppers and fresh guacamole.
|Al Pastor Tostada
|$12.00
Deep fried corn tortilla, topped with your choice of meat, beans, romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses.
Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats
715 56th St, Sacramento
|Wonton Tostadas (3)
|$10.00
Pickled Cucumbers, Cabbage, Red Onion, Avocado, Cilantro, Sesame Seeds and various seasonings.
LIMITED QUANTITIES AVAILABLE. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
Midtown's Cantina Alley
2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento
|Side Tostadas
|$1.00
|Tostadas De Tinga
|$10.00