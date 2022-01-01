Tuna salad in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve tuna salad
West Coast Sourdough
1350 16th Street, Sacramento
|#11 Tuna Salad^
Our Tuna Salad (made from scratch in-house with Albacore Tuna, Celery & Mayonnaise) served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140, Sacramento
|#11 Tuna Salad^
Our Tuna Salad (made from scratch in-house with Albacore Tuna, Celery & Mayonnaise) served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
50 Beach Hut Deli
711 K ST., Sacramento
|Tuna Salad
|$9.95
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
SALADS • SANDWICHES
44 Beach Hut Deli
6601 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento
|Tuna Salad
|$9.95
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
SALADS • SANDWICHES
01 Beach Hut Deli
2535 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento
|Tuna Salad
|$9.95
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
45 Beach Hut Deli
2091 B-2 Harbison Dr, Vacaville
|Tuna Salad
|$9.95
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
04 Beach Hut Deli
2406 J Street, Sacramento
|Tuna Salad
|$9.95
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
12 Beach Hut Deli
3620 N. Freeway BLVD, Sacramento
|Tuna Salad
|$9.95
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B, Sacramento
|#11 Tuna Salad^
Our Tuna Salad (made from scratch in-house with Albacore Tuna, Celery & Mayonnaise) served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
1335 Florin Road Ste 101A, Sacramento
|#11 Tuna Salad^
Our Tuna Salad (made from scratch in-house with Albacore Tuna, Celery & Mayonnaise) served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
|#11 Tuna Salad*
Our Tuna Salad (made from scratch in-house with Albacore Tuna, Celery & Mayonnaise) served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!