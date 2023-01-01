Sacramento restaurants you'll love
Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen
7485 Rush River Drive, Suite 650, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Caesar
|$15.00
Choice of grilled or fried buffalo chicken, crisp romaine, cherry tomatoes, croutons, parmesan
|16oz----Ofrenda Can To-Go
|$4.50
Lager - Mexican / 5.6% ABV / IBU: 15
Aromas: Corn tortilla chips, malty, slight spice, citrus
Notes: Flaked maize/corn is 30% of the grist to bring complementing flavors to the remaining traditional pale German malt. Originally brewed in collaboration with Odell Brewing Co. (Colorado) for Sac Beer Week 2019.
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.00
Grilled micro-thin sheets of ribeye steak, white american cheese and grilled red onions, served on an authentic amoroso roll
Deluxe: double cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and bell peppers $4
KIN Thai Street Eatery - Midtown
1050 20th St. Suite 180, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Khao Soi
|$16.00
Northern style curry sauce, wide egg noodles, pickled mustard greens, shallots, roasted chili paste with slow braised chicken, braised beef, or tofu and vegetables.
|Chicken n' Rice / Kao Mun Gai
|$16.00
Poached chicken breast, ginger-garlic infused jasmine rice, chicken broth, garlic-ginger-chili fermented soy bean sauce.
|Green Curry
|$16.00
Choice of Homemade fish balls or sliced chicken breast, coconut milk, green curry, Thai round eggplant, pea eggplant, purple eggplant, chili, sweet basil
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
1230 20th St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Small Urban Fries
|$4.25
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
|Create Your Own
|$8.95
Create your salad by choosing greens, toppings (6) and dressing. Add protein and additional toppings for a little more.
|Large Urban Fries
|$5.95
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
Fire Wings South Sacramento - Center Parkway
8785 Center Parkway, Sacramento
|Popular items
|10 PIECES
|$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|8 PC COMBO
|$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
|6 PC COMBO
|$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
Banh Cuon Tay Ho Sacramento
6840 65th st ste 125, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Bánh Cuốn Tây Hồ Đặc Biệt
|$13.49
Classic Rice Crepe & Rolls filled with ground pork & mushroom, Vietnamese ham, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, cilantro and our famous dipping sauce.
|Bún Chả Giò Thịt Nướng
|$12.99
Vermicelli Noodles with Egg Rolls, BBQ Pork
|Bánh Tôm Chiên Khoai
|$12.50
Yam tempura with deep-fried shrimp on top, served with special fish sauce and vegetables.
Ginger Elizabeth Patisserie
2413 J St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|The Kraken
|$11.95
The Kraken: Squid ink croissant with whipped lemon garlic crème fraiche, smoked salmon, pickled radish and red onion, arugula
Allergens: Fish, Dairy, Gluten (wheat), Eggs. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and tree nuts.
|6-Piece Box of Chocolates
|$16.00
A single layer 6-piece box of Ginger Elizabeth’s northern California inspired bonbons.
Included Chocolate Bonbons:
Palet D'Or
Eureka Lemon
Almond Rocher
Brown Butter
Caramelized Milk & Coffee
Raspberry Rose Geranium
Substitutions may be made based on availability.
All bonbons contain dairy. All bonbons may contain soy, gluten, peanuts and/or tree nuts.
|Kouign Amann
|$4.75
Kouign Amann pronounced 'queen-a-mahn,' is a buttery flakey caramelized pastry with a little pocket of liquid sugar in the middle!
Allergens: Butter, Gluten (wheat) and Eggs. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and tree nuts.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Solomon's
730 K Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|The Sapporo.
|$13.99
Japanese-style fried chicken with housemade Furikake butter, sunomono pickles, cabbage and kewpie aioli on a griddled house baked Japanese milk bun
|The Stanley.
|$15.99
our custom recipe hot pastrami stacked high with sauerkraut, Russian dressing and melted swiss on griddled NY style organic rye
|Bakers Dozen Bagels
|$24.99
36 hr notice required. Made in house in small batches, our bagels are hand-rolled, boiled, and baked fresh daily, all made with organic flour from Central Milling
Piatti - Sacramento
571 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Meatballs
|$15.00
pork, ricotta, mozzarella, tomato sauce (3 per order)
|Ciabatta bread
|$4.00
piatti signature dipping oil
|Radiatore
|$24.00
six hour beef & pork bolognese, grana padano, seka hills olive oil
Fire Wings Midtown
1700 15th Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|6 PC COMBO
|$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
|20 PACK
|$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
|10 PC COMBO
|$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
Golden Dragon Restaurant - 2800 Broadway #1
2800 Broadway, Sacramento
|Popular items
|General Chicken
|$14.90
Lightly battered, deep fried, then wok-tossed in our signature sweet, spicy and tangy glaze.
|Eggrolls
|$6.95
Crispy Veggie Eggrolls, served with house-made Sweet 'n Sour sauce. 4 piece.
|Chef Skinny Noodles
|$13.90
Skinny Egg Noodles stir-fried with beansprouts, scallions, white onions and your choice of protein.
Fieldwork Brewing - Sacramento
1805 Capitol Avenue, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Hazy Train 16oz Can
|$5.00
IPA / 6.9% ABV - Tropical IPA that melds notes of honeydew melon and bright citrus with mild malt character [hops: Mosaic, Amarillo]
|King Citra 16oz Can
|$5.50
Double IPA / 8.7% ABV - Juicy Double IPA that is all about Citra hops, with sticky notes of orange marmalade and mango mochi [hops: Citra]
|DDH Pulp 16oz Can
|$5.00
DDH IPA / 6.9% ABV - Double Dry-hopped version of our semi-flagship Pulp IPA, loaded with notes of orange marmalade and tangerine juice [hops: Citra]
Bruchi's - Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
565 Howe Avenue, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Large Fries
|$4.25
Large crinkle-cut fries (approx. 1 lb) served with our amazing fry-sauce
|Small Fries
|$2.75
Small crinkle-cut fries served with our amazing fry-sauce
|Steak Meat Lover
|$0.00
Lean steak with onions, bacon, pepperoni, black forest ham, white American cheese and mayo.
Frankie's Pizza
200 K Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Little Italy
|$0.00
Ranch, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Garlic, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Italian Sausage, Green Onion
|Veggie
|$0.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, White Onion
|Pepperoni
|$0.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pepperoni
SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
1801 L St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Banh Mi Tacos (2)
|$7.00
|Garlic String Beans (vo)
|$8.00
|Garlic Noodles
|$8.50
West Coast Sourdough - Midtown - 1350 16th Street
1350 16th Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Chicken Poblano Pepper - Monday & Friday!*
|$0.00
*Served Monday & Friday* A Southwest-Inspired creamy blend of diced chicken and spicy peppers, accented with corn and black beans.
|Chips*
|$1.35
Enjoy your choice from our Lays, Doritos & Miss Vickies selection!
|Clam Chowder - Daily!*
|$0.00
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
Casa East Sac - 5401 H Street
5401 H Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|TANYA
|$22.00
HERBED RICOTTA, PROSCIUTTO, ARUGULA, BALSAMIC GLAZE
|CHICKEN CLUB
|$18.00
BRINED AND SEARED CHICKEN, AIOLI, BACON, HAM, ARUGULA, AND TOMATO JAM
|ROASTED MUSHROOM
|$17.00
ROASTED MUSHROOMS, HERBED RICOTTA, ARUGULA, HOUSE ROLL
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES
Leatherby's Family Creamery - Arden
2333 Arden Way, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Crab
|$22.99
100% Crab blended with mayo, topped with lettuce on grilled sourdough bread.
|Scoop Triple -
|$8.49
3 Scoops of your choice in a cup.
|Scoop Double -
|$7.49
2 scoops of your choice in a cup.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Zinfandel Grille
2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento
|Popular items
|PEPPERONI
|$22.00
Tomato sauce and mozzarella
|NEW YORK STEAK
|$49.00
USDA Prime New York Steak, Purple Yam Puree, Roasted Broccoli
|BURGER
|$20.00
Freshly ground in a hand-formed chuck patty with caramelized onions, mustard-mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles served with your choice of fries, soup or green salad
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES
Los Jarritos - 2509 Broadway
2509 Broadway, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Chips & Pico
|$2.50
|#17 2 Enchiladas
|$10.29
|Rice
|$3.49
Namaste Sacramandu
1148 Fulton Avenue, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Butter Chicken
|$16.00
Boneless Grilled Chicken, Rich Tomato Sauce, Buttery-creamy.
|VEG Chowmein
|$10.00
Stir Fried noodles, Himalayan spices, Cabbage, Onions, Carrot, Peas, Soy Sauce.
|Assorted Bread- Basket
|$9.00
Combination of Naan, Garlic Naan & Tandoori Roti.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jack's Urban Eats - Loehmann's Plaza
545 Munroe St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Large Urban Fries
|$5.95
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
|BBQ Tri Tip
|$10.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
|BBQ Chicken
|$10.50
Chargrilled chicken, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY - R Street
1800 15th St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Large NY Pepperoni
|$28.95
Pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella, tomato sauce
|Slice NY Cheese
|$5.25
Whole milk mozzarella and sweet tomato sauce
|Slice NY Pepperoni
|$5.50
Pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella, tomato sauce
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
World Famous Hotboys - Sacramento-100% Halal Chicken
1115 21st Street #B, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Sando Combo
|$16.00
Big chicken energy and choice of side
|Loaded
|$15.00
Krinkle Kut fries, topped with our World Famous Fried chicken, spiced to your liking, Slaw, Pickles and Money Sauce
|Guap Fries
|$15.00
Krinkle cut fries with our World Famous fried chicken spiced to your preference, cheese sauce and topped with chives. Spicy crunchy cheesy deliciousness
SOUPS • NOODLES
Hao Bao Dumplings
1021 K Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|12 PC Combo Pork
|$10.00
12 pc dumplings with a choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, or Water
|12 PC Pork Dumplings
|$8.50
ground pork, cabbage, seasoning
|Beijing Noodles
|$15.50
house-made noodle, pork belly, soybean paste, cucumber, carrot
TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO
2416 K St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|CARNITAS DINNER
|$19.99
Fried pork with citrus flavors in the style of the state of chihuahua. Served with guacamole pico de Gallo and tortillas
|GUACAMOLE
|$0.00
Fresh made daily guacamole with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, & lime juice …
|SIDE/ ENCHILADA
|$5.99
Select a filling of cheese, chicken, beef, or carnitas and one of the following traditional
sauces: guajillo peppers.
VERDE:** Spicy green sauce made with tomatillos, jalapeños and serrano peppers.
MOLE: A rich, dark sauce made with 7 kinds of peppers, Mexican chocolate., PEANUTS, and spices.
Haveli Grill & Banquet - - https://haveligrillandbanquet.com/
1910 Canterbury Road, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Seekh Kabob - Chicken ( 2 PCS )
|$8.99
|Butter Chicken
|$12.99
|Zeera Basmati Rice
|$4.99
Fish Face Poke Bar - 1104 R STREET SUITE 100
1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO
|Popular items
|Standard Hawaiian
|$11.50
Tuna (yellowfin), togarashi, onions, seaweed, sesame seeds, house soy, chili oil, sesame oil.
Traditional poke with a little spice. One of our most popular!
|Yuzu Albacore
|$12.00
Albacore Tuna, jalapeno, cilantro, fried garlic, onions, seaweed, sesame seeds, yuzu ponzu, sesame oil
|SPAM & Tamago Musubi
|$4.00
Seared SPAM and sweet egg on seasoned rice wrapped with nori
Jack's Urban Eats - Natomas
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken
|$10.50
Chargrilled chicken, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
|BBQ Tri Tip
|$10.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
|Create Your Own
|$8.95
Create your salad by choosing greens, toppings (6) and dressing. Add protein and additional toppings for a little more.
Burger Patch - Midtown - 2301 K Street
2301 K Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Ultimate Spicy
|$9.19
Juicy Beyond Chicken tenders drenched in cayenne & chipotle Patch Scorcher Sauce with Gotham Greens crispy green leaf lettuce, premium dill pickles and Patch Spicy Spread on a locally baked Truckee Sourdough toasted bun glazed with organic sunflower oil.
It's hot. Prepare yourself.
*Contains soy (Beyond Chicken) & gluten (bun, Beyond Chicken)
100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
|SIDE Organic Ketchup
|$0.00
Side of organic ketchup to-go
|Earth Quake Shake
|$6.49
Our signature all-natural frosty plant-based milkshake, made from a blend of cashew, almond and soy milks sweetened with organic agave. Choose from real Vanilla Bean, Chocolate or 50/50.
*Contains almond, cashew & soy (shake)
100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free