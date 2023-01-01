Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sacramento restaurants you'll love

Sacramento restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Sacramento

Must-try Sacramento restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen

7485 Rush River Drive, Suite 650, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Caesar$15.00
Choice of grilled or fried buffalo chicken, crisp romaine, cherry tomatoes, croutons, parmesan
16oz----Ofrenda Can To-Go$4.50
Lager - Mexican / 5.6% ABV / IBU: 15
Aromas: Corn tortilla chips, malty, slight spice, citrus
Notes: Flaked maize/corn is 30% of the grist to bring complementing flavors to the remaining traditional pale German malt. Originally brewed in collaboration with Odell Brewing Co. (Colorado) for Sac Beer Week 2019.
Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
Grilled micro-thin sheets of ribeye steak, white american cheese and grilled red onions, served on an authentic amoroso roll
Deluxe: double cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and bell peppers $4
More about Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen
KIN Thai Street Eatery image

 

KIN Thai Street Eatery - Midtown

1050 20th St. Suite 180, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Khao Soi$16.00
Northern style curry sauce, wide egg noodles, pickled mustard greens, shallots, roasted chili paste with slow braised chicken, braised beef, or tofu and vegetables.
Chicken n' Rice / Kao Mun Gai$16.00
Poached chicken breast, ginger-garlic infused jasmine rice, chicken broth, garlic-ginger-chili fermented soy bean sauce.
Green Curry$16.00
Choice of Homemade fish balls or sliced chicken breast, coconut milk, green curry, Thai round eggplant, pea eggplant, purple eggplant, chili, sweet basil
More about KIN Thai Street Eatery - Midtown
Jacks Urban Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown

1230 20th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (12706 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Small Urban Fries$4.25
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
Create Your Own$8.95
Create your salad by choosing greens, toppings (6) and dressing. Add protein and additional toppings for a little more.
Large Urban Fries$5.95
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
More about Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento image

 

Fire Wings South Sacramento - Center Parkway

8785 Center Parkway, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
8 PC COMBO$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
6 PC COMBO$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
More about Fire Wings South Sacramento - Center Parkway
Banh Cuon Tay Ho Sacramento image

 

Banh Cuon Tay Ho Sacramento

6840 65th st ste 125, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bánh Cuốn Tây Hồ Đặc Biệt$13.49
Classic Rice Crepe & Rolls filled with ground pork & mushroom, Vietnamese ham, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, cilantro and our famous dipping sauce.
Bún Chả Giò Thịt Nướng$12.99
Vermicelli Noodles with Egg Rolls, BBQ Pork
Bánh Tôm Chiên Khoai$12.50
Yam tempura with deep-fried shrimp on top, served with special fish sauce and vegetables.
More about Banh Cuon Tay Ho Sacramento
Consumer pic

 

Ginger Elizabeth Patisserie

2413 J St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Kraken$11.95
The Kraken: Squid ink croissant with whipped lemon garlic crème fraiche, smoked salmon, pickled radish and red onion, arugula

Allergens: Fish, Dairy, Gluten (wheat), Eggs. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and tree nuts.
6-Piece Box of Chocolates$16.00
A single layer 6-piece box of Ginger Elizabeth’s northern California inspired bonbons.

Included Chocolate Bonbons:
Palet D'Or
Eureka Lemon
Almond Rocher
Brown Butter
Caramelized Milk & Coffee
Raspberry Rose Geranium
Substitutions may be made based on availability.
All bonbons contain dairy. All bonbons may contain soy, gluten, peanuts and/or tree nuts.
Kouign Amann$4.75
Kouign Amann pronounced 'queen-a-mahn,' is a buttery flakey caramelized pastry with a little pocket of liquid sugar in the middle!
Allergens: Butter, Gluten (wheat) and Eggs. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and tree nuts.
More about Ginger Elizabeth Patisserie
Solomon's image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Solomon's

730 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Sapporo.$13.99
Japanese-style fried chicken with housemade Furikake butter, sunomono pickles, cabbage and kewpie aioli on a griddled house baked Japanese milk bun
The Stanley.$15.99
our custom recipe hot pastrami stacked high with sauerkraut, Russian dressing and melted swiss on griddled NY style organic rye
Bakers Dozen Bagels$24.99
36 hr notice required. Made in house in small batches, our bagels are hand-rolled, boiled, and baked fresh daily, all made with organic flour from Central Milling
More about Solomon's
Piatti image

 

Piatti - Sacramento

571 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs$15.00
pork, ricotta, mozzarella, tomato sauce (3 per order)
Ciabatta bread$4.00
piatti signature dipping oil
Radiatore$24.00
six hour beef & pork bolognese, grana padano, seka hills olive oil
More about Piatti - Sacramento
Fire Wings Midtown image

 

Fire Wings Midtown

1700 15th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 PC COMBO$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
More about Fire Wings Midtown
Golden Dragon Restaurant image

 

Golden Dragon Restaurant - 2800 Broadway #1

2800 Broadway, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
General Chicken$14.90
Lightly battered, deep fried, then wok-tossed in our signature sweet, spicy and tangy glaze.
Eggrolls$6.95
Crispy Veggie Eggrolls, served with house-made Sweet 'n Sour sauce. 4 piece.
Chef Skinny Noodles$13.90
Skinny Egg Noodles stir-fried with beansprouts, scallions, white onions and your choice of protein.
More about Golden Dragon Restaurant - 2800 Broadway #1
Consumer pic

 

Fieldwork Brewing - Sacramento

1805 Capitol Avenue, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hazy Train 16oz Can$5.00
IPA / 6.9% ABV - Tropical IPA that melds notes of honeydew melon and bright citrus with mild malt character [hops: Mosaic, Amarillo]
King Citra 16oz Can$5.50
Double IPA / 8.7% ABV - Juicy Double IPA that is all about Citra hops, with sticky notes of orange marmalade and mango mochi [hops: Citra]
DDH Pulp 16oz Can$5.00
DDH IPA / 6.9% ABV - Double Dry-hopped version of our semi-flagship Pulp IPA, loaded with notes of orange marmalade and tangerine juice [hops: Citra]
More about Fieldwork Brewing - Sacramento
Consumer pic

 

Bruchi's - Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers

565 Howe Avenue, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Fries$4.25
Large crinkle-cut fries (approx. 1 lb) served with our amazing fry-sauce
Small Fries$2.75
Small crinkle-cut fries served with our amazing fry-sauce
Steak Meat Lover$0.00
Lean steak with onions, bacon, pepperoni, black forest ham, white American cheese and mayo.
More about Bruchi's - Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
Main pic

 

Frankie's Pizza

200 K Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Little Italy$0.00
Ranch, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Garlic, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Italian Sausage, Green Onion
Veggie$0.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, White Onion
Pepperoni$0.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pepperoni
More about Frankie's Pizza
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar

1801 L St, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Banh Mi Tacos (2)$7.00
Garlic String Beans (vo)$8.00
Garlic Noodles$8.50
More about Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
Main pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Midtown - 1350 16th Street

1350 16th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Poblano Pepper - Monday & Friday!*$0.00
*Served Monday & Friday* A Southwest-Inspired creamy blend of diced chicken and spicy peppers, accented with corn and black beans.
Chips*$1.35
Enjoy your choice from our Lays, Doritos & Miss Vickies selection!
Clam Chowder - Daily!*$0.00
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
More about West Coast Sourdough - Midtown - 1350 16th Street
Main pic

 

Casa East Sac - 5401 H Street

5401 H Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TANYA$22.00
HERBED RICOTTA, PROSCIUTTO, ARUGULA, BALSAMIC GLAZE
CHICKEN CLUB$18.00
BRINED AND SEARED CHICKEN, AIOLI, BACON, HAM, ARUGULA, AND TOMATO JAM
ROASTED MUSHROOM$17.00
ROASTED MUSHROOMS, HERBED RICOTTA, ARUGULA, HOUSE ROLL
More about Casa East Sac - 5401 H Street
Leatherby's Family Creamery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Leatherby's Family Creamery - Arden

2333 Arden Way, Sacramento

Avg 4 (1238 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab$22.99
100% Crab blended with mayo, topped with lettuce on grilled sourdough bread.
Scoop Triple -$8.49
3 Scoops of your choice in a cup.
Scoop Double -$7.49
2 scoops of your choice in a cup.
More about Leatherby's Family Creamery - Arden
Zinfandel Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zinfandel Grille

2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
PEPPERONI$22.00
Tomato sauce and mozzarella
NEW YORK STEAK$49.00
USDA Prime New York Steak, Purple Yam Puree, Roasted Broccoli
BURGER$20.00
Freshly ground in a hand-formed chuck patty with caramelized onions, mustard-mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles served with your choice of fries, soup or green salad
More about Zinfandel Grille
Los Jarritos image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Los Jarritos - 2509 Broadway

2509 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Pico$2.50
#17 2 Enchiladas$10.29
Rice$3.49
More about Los Jarritos - 2509 Broadway
Consumer pic

 

Namaste Sacramandu

1148 Fulton Avenue, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Butter Chicken$16.00
Boneless Grilled Chicken, Rich Tomato Sauce, Buttery-creamy.
VEG Chowmein$10.00
Stir Fried noodles, Himalayan spices, Cabbage, Onions, Carrot, Peas, Soy Sauce.
Assorted Bread- Basket$9.00
Combination of Naan, Garlic Naan & Tandoori Roti.
More about Namaste Sacramandu
Jacks Urban Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jack's Urban Eats - Loehmann's Plaza

545 Munroe St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (1641 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Large Urban Fries$5.95
Fries topped with a spicy chili oil, blue cheese dressing, chili flakes and parsley.
BBQ Tri Tip$10.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
BBQ Chicken$10.50
Chargrilled chicken, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
More about Jack's Urban Eats - Loehmann's Plaza
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Uncle Vito's Slice of NY - R Street

1800 15th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large NY Pepperoni$28.95
Pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella, tomato sauce
Slice NY Cheese$5.25
Whole milk mozzarella and sweet tomato sauce
Slice NY Pepperoni$5.50
Pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella, tomato sauce
More about Uncle Vito's Slice of NY - R Street
World Famous Hotboys image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

World Famous Hotboys - Sacramento-100% Halal Chicken

1115 21st Street #B, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (502 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sando Combo$16.00
Big chicken energy and choice of side
Loaded$15.00
Krinkle Kut fries, topped with our World Famous Fried chicken, spiced to your liking, Slaw, Pickles and Money Sauce
Guap Fries$15.00
Krinkle cut fries with our World Famous fried chicken spiced to your preference, cheese sauce and topped with chives. Spicy crunchy cheesy deliciousness
More about World Famous Hotboys - Sacramento-100% Halal Chicken
Hao Bao Dumplings image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Hao Bao Dumplings

1021 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
12 PC Combo Pork$10.00
12 pc dumplings with a choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, or Water
12 PC Pork Dumplings$8.50
ground pork, cabbage, seasoning
Beijing Noodles$15.50
house-made noodle, pork belly, soybean paste, cucumber, carrot
More about Hao Bao Dumplings
TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CARNITAS DINNER$19.99
Fried pork with citrus flavors in the style of the state of chihuahua. Served with guacamole pico de Gallo and tortillas
GUACAMOLE$0.00
Fresh made daily guacamole with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, & lime juice …
SIDE/ ENCHILADA$5.99
Select a filling of cheese, chicken, beef, or carnitas and one of the following traditional
sauces: guajillo peppers.
VERDE:** Spicy green sauce made with tomatillos, jalapeños and serrano peppers.
MOLE: A rich, dark sauce made with 7 kinds of peppers, Mexican chocolate., PEANUTS, and spices.
More about TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO
Haveli Restaurant & Banquet image

 

Haveli Grill & Banquet - - https://haveligrillandbanquet.com/

1910 Canterbury Road, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Seekh Kabob - Chicken ( 2 PCS )$8.99
Butter Chicken$12.99
Zeera Basmati Rice$4.99
More about Haveli Grill & Banquet - - https://haveligrillandbanquet.com/
Consumer pic

 

Fish Face Poke Bar - 1104 R STREET SUITE 100

1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Standard Hawaiian$11.50
Tuna (yellowfin), togarashi, onions, seaweed, sesame seeds, house soy, chili oil, sesame oil.
Traditional poke with a little spice. One of our most popular!
Yuzu Albacore$12.00
Albacore Tuna, jalapeno, cilantro, fried garlic, onions, seaweed, sesame seeds, yuzu ponzu, sesame oil
SPAM & Tamago Musubi$4.00
Seared SPAM and sweet egg on seasoned rice wrapped with nori
More about Fish Face Poke Bar - 1104 R STREET SUITE 100
Jacks Urban Eats image

 

Jack's Urban Eats - Natomas

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Chicken$10.50
Chargrilled chicken, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
BBQ Tri Tip$10.95
Chargrilled tri-tip, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
Create Your Own$8.95
Create your salad by choosing greens, toppings (6) and dressing. Add protein and additional toppings for a little more.
More about Jack's Urban Eats - Natomas
Banner pic

 

Burger Patch - Midtown - 2301 K Street

2301 K Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ultimate Spicy$9.19
Juicy Beyond Chicken tenders drenched in cayenne & chipotle Patch Scorcher Sauce with Gotham Greens crispy green leaf lettuce, premium dill pickles and Patch Spicy Spread on a locally baked Truckee Sourdough toasted bun glazed with organic sunflower oil.
It's hot. Prepare yourself.
*Contains soy (Beyond Chicken) & gluten (bun, Beyond Chicken)
100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
SIDE Organic Ketchup$0.00
Side of organic ketchup to-go
Earth Quake Shake$6.49
Our signature all-natural frosty plant-based milkshake, made from a blend of cashew, almond and soy milks sweetened with organic agave. Choose from real Vanilla Bean, Chocolate or 50/50.
*Contains almond, cashew & soy (shake)
100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
More about Burger Patch - Midtown - 2301 K Street
Fire Wings Delta Shores image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores

8144 Delta Shores, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (6391 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
8 PC COMBO$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
More about Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores

