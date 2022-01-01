Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Vegetable biryani in
Sacramento
/
Sacramento
/
Vegetable Biryani
Sacramento restaurants that serve vegetable biryani
India Oven
3511 truxel road #100, Sacramento
No reviews yet
Seasonal Vegetable Biryani
$14.95
More about India Oven
Haveli Restaurant & Banquet
1910 Canterbury Road, Sacramento
No reviews yet
Vegetable Biryani
$10.99
More about Haveli Restaurant & Banquet
AL-Maidah
1407 Howe Ave, Sacramento
Avg 4.5
(160 reviews)
Vegetable Biryani
$12.47
More about AL-Maidah
