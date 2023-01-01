Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve veggie burritos

TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
VEGGIE BURRITO BURRITO DINNER$14.99
Sautéed bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, onions and spinach. Wrapped with cheese, guacamole and crema.
More about TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO
Sac City Brews image

 

Sac City Brews

3940 60th St Sacramento, CA 95820, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito Veggie$10.50
poblano & cheddar scrambled egg | fried red potato | avocado | chipotle crema
More about Sac City Brews
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Rincon Mexican Food

3030 T Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Supreme burrito$12.50
Regular Veggie Burrito$9.50
More about El Rincon Mexican Food
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

330 16th st, Sacramento

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burrito$15.00
Hand wrapped 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with fresh guacamole, rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and jefe style peppers then cut in half.
More about Taqueria Jalisco
Consumer pic

 

Super Taco - Mack Rd.

6200 Mack Road, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Super Burrito Veggie$12.00
14” Flour tortilla, Beans, Rice, cheddar cheese, Guacamole, tomatoe, sour cream, lettuce.
More about Super Taco - Mack Rd.
Consumer pic

 

Super Taco - Calvine Rd.

8325 Elk Grove Florin Road #500, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Super Burrito Veggie$12.00
14” Flour tortilla, Beans, Rice, cheddar cheese, Guacamole, tomatoe, sour cream, lettuce.
More about Super Taco - Calvine Rd.
Consumer pic

 

Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

2610 Gateway Oaks Dr Ste 140, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$10.25
Spinach Tortilla filled with Mushrooms, Potatoes, Spinach, Zucchini,Rice, Black Beans and Queso Fresco
More about Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

