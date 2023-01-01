Veggie burritos in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve veggie burritos
TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO
2416 K St, Sacramento
|VEGGIE BURRITO BURRITO DINNER
|$14.99
Sautéed bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, onions and spinach. Wrapped with cheese, guacamole and crema.
Sac City Brews
3940 60th St Sacramento, CA 95820, Sacramento
|Breakfast Burrito Veggie
|$10.50
poblano & cheddar scrambled egg | fried red potato | avocado | chipotle crema
El Rincon Mexican Food
3030 T Street, Sacramento
|Veggie Supreme burrito
|$12.50
|Regular Veggie Burrito
|$9.50
Taqueria Jalisco
330 16th st, Sacramento
|Veggie Burrito
|$15.00
Hand wrapped 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with fresh guacamole, rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and jefe style peppers then cut in half.
Super Taco - Mack Rd.
6200 Mack Road, Sacramento
|Super Burrito Veggie
|$12.00
14” Flour tortilla, Beans, Rice, cheddar cheese, Guacamole, tomatoe, sour cream, lettuce.
Super Taco - Calvine Rd.
8325 Elk Grove Florin Road #500, Sacramento
|Super Burrito Veggie
|$12.00
14” Flour tortilla, Beans, Rice, cheddar cheese, Guacamole, tomatoe, sour cream, lettuce.