Veggie sandwiches in
Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
Orphan Breakfast House
3440 C St, Sacramento
No reviews yet
Veggie Sandwich
$12.50
avocado, lettuce, cream cheese, cucumber, tomato and mayo
More about Orphan Breakfast House
Seasons Coffee Roasters
2420 N Street, Sacramento
No reviews yet
Veggie Breakfast Sandwich
$9.50
More about Seasons Coffee Roasters
