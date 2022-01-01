Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie sandwiches in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches

Orphan Breakfast House image

 

Orphan Breakfast House

3440 C St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Sandwich$12.50
avocado, lettuce, cream cheese, cucumber, tomato and mayo
More about Orphan Breakfast House
Consumer pic

 

Seasons Coffee Roasters

2420 N Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Breakfast Sandwich$9.50
Veggie Breakfast Sandwich
More about Seasons Coffee Roasters

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Tarts

Fudge

Karaage

Brisket

Curry

Veggie Burgers

Lobsters

Sweet Potato Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (925 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (211 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (579 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (712 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston