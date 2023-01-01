Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve wedge salad

Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen

7485 Rush River Drive, Suite 650, Sacramento

Wedge Salad$11.00
Iceberg lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, and bacon topped with ranch
More about Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen
Jet's

1226 20th St, Sacramento

Cobb Wedge Salad$13.00
Iceberg Lettuce Wedge, Tomato, Red Onion, Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Bacon Crumbles, Ranch and Blue Cheese dressing
Cobb Wedge Salad$13.00
More about Jet's
PIZZA

Paesanos Midtown Sacramento

1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4 (3329 reviews)
Wedge Salad$10.95
Iceberg lettuce wedge, crispy bacon, cherry heirloom tomato, chives, Point Reyes blue cheese
More about Paesanos Midtown Sacramento

