Wedge salad in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve wedge salad
Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen
7485 Rush River Drive, Suite 650, Sacramento
|Wedge Salad
|$11.00
Iceberg lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, and bacon topped with ranch
Jet's
1226 20th St, Sacramento
|Cobb Wedge Salad
|$13.00
Iceberg Lettuce Wedge, Tomato, Red Onion, Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Bacon Crumbles, Ranch and Blue Cheese dressing
