Downtown restaurants you'll love

BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Solomon's
730 K Street, Sacramento
Totkes.
|$4.99
Tots tossed with za'atar
The Stanley.
|$15.99
Our hot pastrami, stacked high with sauerkraut, Russian dressing and melted swiss on griddled rye
The Russ.
|$14.99
House smoked lox, whipped cream cheese, pickled onions and capers on a toasted bagel of your choice
Fire Wings Midtown
1700 15th Street, Sacramento
10 PC COMBO
|$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
6 PC COMBO
|$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
40 PACK
|$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
Statehouse Outpost
1651 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento
Capitol BLT
|$8.50
Peppered Candied Bacon, Sliced Tomato, Artisan Romaine, Garlic Aioli on a Hoagie Roll
Palo Alto
|$9.50
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Onion, House Made Pickles, Served on Country White or Honey Wheat.
San Diego
|$9.25
Romaine & Kale Power Green Blend, Farro, Pomegranate Seeds, Toasted Almonds, Cucumber, Radish, Crumbled Herbed Goat Cheese and Blood Orange Vinaigrette
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY
1800 15th St, Sacramento
Caesar Salad
|$5.95
with parmesan, focaccia croutons and classic caesar dressing
Italian Garlic Fries
|$5.95
Loaded with garlic, parmesan and parsley
Traditional Buffalo Wings
|$9.95
With blue cheese dressing and buffalo sauce
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
1409 R St, Sacramento
10pc Bucket
|$30.00
whole fried bird, 10 pieces, comes with house hot sauce and lemon
Cornbread
|$3.00
a piece of cornbread with apple butter
Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
topped with chives
SOUPS • NOODLES
Hao Bao Dumplings
1021 K Street, Sacramento
Pan Fried Pork
|$12.99
Boil Chicken
|$12.99
Pan Fried Beef
|$13.49
Fish Face Poke Bar
1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO
Standard Hawaiian (temporarily not gluten free)
|$11.50
Tuna (yellowfin), togarashi, onions, seaweed, sesame seeds, house soy, chili oil, sesame oil.
Traditional poke with a little spice. One of our most popular!
SPAM & Tamago Musubi
|$4.00
Seared SPAM and sweet egg on seasoned rice wrapped with nori
SPAM HR
|$3.50
Seared SPAM, sweet soy
The Snug
1800 15Th Street Suite F, Sacramento
Mojito Caballito
|$9.00
"Refreshing twist on a classic mojito."
Rum, White Wine, Lime, Mint
The Dogs of Summer
|$3.00
All Beef Frank with Dill Relish, Sauerkraut, Yellow Mustard
Miami Vice
|$12.00
Pina colada + strawberry daiquiri = one heck of a ride!!
50 Beach Hut Deli
711 K ST., Sacramento
Super Salad
|$9.95
Quinoa, edamame, corn, cilantro, & bell pepper mixture topped with avocado, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. Side of Lemon vinaigrette. 300-310Cal
Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
Sunrise
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1240Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal
Flatstick Pub
630 K st., Sacramento
Hazard 'Rito
|$11.00
Black beans, Cauliflower Rice, Pico, Sour cream, Fore Cheese.
Achiote Pollo Taco
|$3.75
Achiote chicken/queso fresco/citrus slaw/avo crema/micro cilantro
Takehome Taco Kit for 2
|$22.00
Contains ingredients for 3 tacos per person. (6 total).
Includes protein, tortillas, rice, beans, garnishes/toppings, chips, salsa, and reheating directions.
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse
1322 V St, Sacramento
Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
Pulled pork tossed in our mustard BBQ sauce w/ slaw and fried onions plus your choice of an 8 oz. side
Beef Belly Burnt Ends
|$8.00
Beef belly burnt ends with a sweet & sticky glaze......Make it a Meal for +$8: Includes your choice of any 8 oz. side, a side salad, cucumber pickles, plus cornbread or rolls.
Pork Spare Ribs
|$5.00
dry rubbed & slow smoked spare ribs.............................Make it a Meal for +$8: Includes your choice of any 8 oz. side, a side salad, cucumber pickles plus cornbread or rolls.
Tiger
722 K St., Sacramento
Crispy Bird
|$12.00
Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Buttermilk Ranch
Wings
Flats & Drums - Please select only 2 sauces for 10pc orders.
Fire Bird
|$14.00
Pepperjack, house-pickled peppers, shredded lettuce, Ghost Rider Sauce
HAMBURGERS
Darling Aviary
712 K Street, Sacramento
Classic Tweeter
|$9.00
1/4 lb All Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, House Pickles, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese
Pecker
|$9.00
1/4 lb All Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Arugula, House Pickles, White Cheddar Cheese, Calabrian Pepper Aioli
Nest of Fries
|$5.00
Curley Fries
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
1028 7th Street, Sacramento
3 Meat Combo
|$41.50
choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates
Sliced Brisket Plate
|$23.99
all natural, locally sourced, hormone
free brisket, sliced to order
Rooster
|$12.00
sharp cheddar, applewood bacon, cage free over-easy egg, house pepper jelly
Polanco Cantina
414 K Street, Sacramento
Nachos El Supremo
|$15.00
House- made chips with Mexican cheeses, salsa verde, black beans, crema, radishes, pickled jalapenos and onions
Quesabirria
|$19.00
Braised beef, Mexican cheeses on our house made corn tortillas griddled on the flat top, onions, cilantro served with a side of birria consome
Carnitas Quesadilla
|$18.00
Michoacan style braised port, flour tortilla, mexican cheeses with guacamole, chipotle crema, pico, served with refried beans & Polanco rice
Camden Spit & Larder
555 Capitol Mall, Sacramento
Camden Caesar Salad
|$18.00
romaine lettuce, crispy bacon, garlic croutons, soft egg, parmesan, CS&L Caesar dressing
Truffle Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Truffle Mac n’ Cheese-baked and topped with parmigiana reggiano and garlic bread crumbs
Baby Beets
|$17.00
fromage blanc, cara cara, coraline, pistachio cracker, sherry vinaigrette
Statehouse at the Capitol
1315 10th St, Sacramento
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$8.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Cheddar, Crispy Tots, Flour Tortilla
Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$9.50
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Choice of Fries or Tots, Choice of Ranch, BBQ Sauce or Honey Mustard
Caprese Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan, Grilled Red Onion, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Statehouse Aioli, Balsamic Reduction, on a Brioche Bun
Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar
615 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento
30 gram Sturgeon Caviar PLUS 2 mother of pearl spoons! (80 value!) (SOLD OUT!)
receive 2 mother of pearl spoons and blinis with your caviar!
|Connoisseur 4 Bottle Pack - Combo to please all pallets!
|$125.00
1 Codorniu Cava Classico (Oldest Cava Producer) , 1 Chandon Late Disgorged Blanc de Noirs (Only available at Fizz and as a Chandon Club member), 1 Graham Beck Brut Rose (#1 selling bottle!), 1 Emilie Paris Champagne (True French champagne!)
($225 Value!)
750ml Bottle of Piper 1785 & 2 Glasses
|$45.00
Frog & Slim
1420 16th St Suite 300, Sacramento
King Salmon
|$36.00
Italian Black Rice | Cashews | Edamame | Broccolini | Turmeric Beurre Blanc
Marinated Olives
|$6.00
Mix Olives | Extra-Virgin Oil | Citrus Zest | Rosemary | Fennel | Coriander
NY Strip Steak
|$37.00
14oz Omaha Angus | Bleu Cheese and Thyme Butter Compote | Fingerlings | Broccolini
YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL
Binchoyaki
2226 10th St., Sacramento
Beeru Ebi Tacos
|$10.00
beer battered shrimps, cabbage, cilantro, pickled onions, kimchee aioli
Krispy Rice
|$16.00
spicy tuna, serrano chilis, house made chive ponzu
Bacon Fried Rice
|$11.00
bacon, mirepoix, garlic, sprouts
Jeeroz
Mobile Food Truck St, Sacramento
Beef Gyro Wrap
|$12.00
Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Greek Salad
|$7.00
University of Beer
1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento
Pulled Pork Sliders
|$14.50
Beer-braised BBQ pulled pork, garlic aioli, coleslaw, sweet rolls
Cowboy Burger
|$18.50
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, Applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, beer-battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato
Loaded Nachos
|$14.50
Beer-braised pulled pork, nacho cheese, tomato, red onion, jalapeno, sour cream, cilantro, bacon bits, guacamole, corn tortilla chips
Taqueria Jalisco
330 16th st, Sacramento
Carne Asada Downtown Burrito
|$14.00
Our original burrito is hand wrapped in a 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of meat then cut in half.
2 Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$11.00
2 Crispy Chicken Tacos
deep fried shell, seasoned chicken, Rosie's special buttermilk, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheeses.
Al-Pastor Street Taco
|$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
814 15th st, Sacramento
Classic Alpine SM
|$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
Chocolate for 6
|$50.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve it up for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
Garlic & Wine Seasoning
|$6.00
(0 cal)
FRENCH FRIES
Capitol Garage
1500 K St, Sacramento
Chili Tofu Hash
|$14.00
Chili maple tofu, vegan mozzarella, peppers and onions, avocado, pinto chili, potatoes, and seasonal veggies vegan
Chili Tofu Burrito
|$12.00
Maple Chili Tofu, Violife Mozzarella, tomatillo jalapenos hot sauce, green onions, pinto chili, potatoes, and avocado vegan
Carne Asada Burrito
|$15.00
Carne asada, Pico de gallo, spicy sour cream, potatoes, pepper, onions, cheddar, and eggs
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
405 K Street, Sacramento
Publish Your Own Pizza
|$11.25
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
The Chronicle
|$11.25
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
Garlic Cheesy Bread
|$6.25
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
1118 16th St., Sacramento
Chicken Wings
|$12.50
Six traditional bone-in wings tossed ina tasty sauce of your choice.
Calamari
|$12.50
Rings and tenticles lightly breaded, seasoned and fried to perfection.
Crispy Potstickers
|$9.00
Filled with chicken, cabage, garlic. Accompanied with a side of a soy sauce based sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Crest Cafe
1017 K st, Sacramento
Mediterranean Nachos
|$12.00
Fresh fried pita chips topped with garlic sauce, chicken shawarma, onion, tomatoes, and feta cheese.
Garlic Chicken
|$12.00
Marinated garlic chicken topped with tomatoes, lettuce, and garlic sauce.
Crest Greek Salad
|$10.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese.
Estelle Bakery & Pâtisserie
615 David J. Stern Walk, Sacramento
Green Salad Bowl
|$28.00
mixed greens, red onion, tomato, vinaigrette
Plucked Chicken and Beer
475 6th St, San Francisco
Fried Chicken Salad
|$13.00
mixed greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, avocado, cilantro, fried chicken tenders, crunchy tortilla strips, served with chipotle ranch
Basic Chick
|$12.00
jalapeno sweet heat slaw, pickles, pluck sauce
Rooster
|$12.00
sharp cheddar, applewood bacon, cage free over-easy egg, house pepper jelly