Downtown restaurants you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Caterers
Steakhouses
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Downtown restaurants

Solomon's image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Solomon's

730 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Totkes.$4.99
Tots tossed with za'atar
The Stanley.$15.99
Our hot pastrami, stacked high with sauerkraut, Russian dressing and melted swiss on griddled rye
The Russ.$14.99
House smoked lox, whipped cream cheese, pickled onions and capers on a toasted bagel of your choice
More about Solomon's
Fire Wings Midtown image

 

Fire Wings Midtown

1700 15th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
6 PC COMBO$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
More about Fire Wings Midtown
Statehouse Outpost image

 

Statehouse Outpost

1651 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Capitol BLT$8.50
Peppered Candied Bacon, Sliced Tomato, Artisan Romaine, Garlic Aioli on a Hoagie Roll
Palo Alto$9.50
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Onion, House Made Pickles, Served on Country White or Honey Wheat.
San Diego$9.25
Romaine & Kale Power Green Blend, Farro, Pomegranate Seeds, Toasted Almonds, Cucumber, Radish, Crumbled Herbed Goat Cheese and Blood Orange Vinaigrette
More about Statehouse Outpost
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Uncle Vito's Slice of NY

1800 15th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$5.95
with parmesan, focaccia croutons and classic caesar dressing
Italian Garlic Fries$5.95
Loaded with garlic, parmesan and parsley
Traditional Buffalo Wings$9.95
With blue cheese dressing and buffalo sauce
More about Uncle Vito's Slice of NY
BAWK! Chicken + Bar image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10pc Bucket$30.00
whole fried bird, 10 pieces, comes with house hot sauce and lemon
Cornbread$3.00
a piece of cornbread with apple butter
Mac & Cheese$5.00
topped with chives
More about BAWK! Chicken + Bar
Hao Bao Dumplings image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Hao Bao Dumplings

1021 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pan Fried Pork$12.99
Boil Chicken$12.99
Pan Fried Beef$13.49
More about Hao Bao Dumplings
Fish Face Poke Bar image

 

Fish Face Poke Bar

1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Standard Hawaiian (temporarily not gluten free)$11.50
Tuna (yellowfin), togarashi, onions, seaweed, sesame seeds, house soy, chili oil, sesame oil.
Traditional poke with a little spice. One of our most popular!
SPAM & Tamago Musubi$4.00
Seared SPAM and sweet egg on seasoned rice wrapped with nori
SPAM HR$3.50
Seared SPAM, sweet soy
More about Fish Face Poke Bar
The Snug image

 

The Snug

1800 15Th Street Suite F, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mojito Caballito$9.00
"Refreshing twist on a classic mojito."
Rum, White Wine, Lime, Mint
The Dogs of Summer$3.00
All Beef Frank with Dill Relish, Sauerkraut, Yellow Mustard
Miami Vice$12.00
Pina colada + strawberry daiquiri = one heck of a ride!!
More about The Snug
50 Beach Hut Deli image

 

50 Beach Hut Deli

711 K ST., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Super Salad$9.95
Quinoa, edamame, corn, cilantro, & bell pepper mixture topped with avocado, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. Side of Lemon vinaigrette. 300-310Cal
Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
Sunrise
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1240Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal
More about 50 Beach Hut Deli
Flatstick Pub image

 

Flatstick Pub

630 K st., Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (183 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hazard 'Rito$11.00
Black beans, Cauliflower Rice, Pico, Sour cream, Fore Cheese.
Achiote Pollo Taco$3.75
Achiote chicken/queso fresco/citrus slaw/avo crema/micro cilantro
Takehome Taco Kit for 2$22.00
Contains ingredients for 3 tacos per person. (6 total).
Includes protein, tortillas, rice, beans, garnishes/toppings, chips, salsa, and reheating directions.
More about Flatstick Pub
Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse

1322 V St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Pulled pork tossed in our mustard BBQ sauce w/ slaw and fried onions plus your choice of an 8 oz. side
Beef Belly Burnt Ends$8.00
Beef belly burnt ends with a sweet & sticky glaze......Make it a Meal for +$8: Includes your choice of any 8 oz. side, a side salad, cucumber pickles, plus cornbread or rolls.
Pork Spare Ribs$5.00
dry rubbed & slow smoked spare ribs.............................Make it a Meal for +$8: Includes your choice of any 8 oz. side, a side salad, cucumber pickles plus cornbread or rolls.
More about Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse
Tiger image

 

Tiger

722 K St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Bird$12.00
Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Buttermilk Ranch
Wings
Flats & Drums - Please select only 2 sauces for 10pc orders.
Fire Bird$14.00
Pepperjack, house-pickled peppers, shredded lettuce, Ghost Rider Sauce
More about Tiger
Darling Aviary image

HAMBURGERS

Darling Aviary

712 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 3.5 (208 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Tweeter$9.00
1/4 lb All Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, House Pickles, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese
Pecker$9.00
1/4 lb All Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Arugula, House Pickles, White Cheddar Cheese, Calabrian Pepper Aioli
Nest of Fries$5.00
Curley Fries
More about Darling Aviary
Sauced BBQ & Spirits image

 

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

1028 7th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3 Meat Combo$41.50
choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates
Sliced Brisket Plate$23.99
all natural, locally sourced, hormone
free brisket, sliced to order
Rooster$12.00
sharp cheddar, applewood bacon, cage free over-easy egg, house pepper jelly
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Polanco Cantina image

 

Polanco Cantina

414 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos El Supremo$15.00
House- made chips with Mexican cheeses, salsa verde, black beans, crema, radishes, pickled jalapenos and onions
Quesabirria$19.00
Braised beef, Mexican cheeses on our house made corn tortillas griddled on the flat top, onions, cilantro served with a side of birria consome
Carnitas Quesadilla$18.00
Michoacan style braised port, flour tortilla, mexican cheeses with guacamole, chipotle crema, pico, served with refried beans & Polanco rice
More about Polanco Cantina
Camden Spit & Larder image

 

Camden Spit & Larder

555 Capitol Mall, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (2435 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Camden Caesar Salad$18.00
romaine lettuce, crispy bacon, garlic croutons, soft egg, parmesan, CS&L Caesar dressing
Truffle Mac & Cheese$14.00
Truffle Mac n’ Cheese-baked and topped with parmigiana reggiano and garlic bread crumbs
Baby Beets$17.00
fromage blanc, cara cara, coraline, pistachio cracker, sherry vinaigrette
More about Camden Spit & Larder
Statehouse at the Capitol image

 

Statehouse at the Capitol

1315 10th St, Sacramento

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Cheddar, Crispy Tots, Flour Tortilla
Crispy Chicken Tenders$9.50
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Choice of Fries or Tots, Choice of Ranch, BBQ Sauce or Honey Mustard
Caprese Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan, Grilled Red Onion, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Statehouse Aioli, Balsamic Reduction, on a Brioche Bun
More about Statehouse at the Capitol
Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar image

 

Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar

615 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (284 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
30 gram Sturgeon Caviar PLUS 2 mother of pearl spoons! (80 value!) (SOLD OUT!)
receive 2 mother of pearl spoons and blinis with your caviar!
Connoisseur 4 Bottle Pack - Combo to please all pallets!$125.00
1 Codorniu Cava Classico (Oldest Cava Producer) , 1 Chandon Late Disgorged Blanc de Noirs (Only available at Fizz and as a Chandon Club member), 1 Graham Beck Brut Rose (#1 selling bottle!), 1 Emilie Paris Champagne (True French champagne!)
($225 Value!)
750ml Bottle of Piper 1785 & 2 Glasses$45.00
More about Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar
Consumer pic

 

Frog & Slim

1420 16th St Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
King Salmon$36.00
Italian Black Rice | Cashews | Edamame | Broccolini | Turmeric Beurre Blanc
Marinated Olives$6.00
Mix Olives | Extra-Virgin Oil | Citrus Zest | Rosemary | Fennel | Coriander
NY Strip Steak$37.00
14oz Omaha Angus | Bleu Cheese and Thyme Butter Compote | Fingerlings | Broccolini
More about Frog & Slim
Binchoyaki image

YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL

Binchoyaki

2226 10th St., Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beeru Ebi Tacos$10.00
beer battered shrimps, cabbage, cilantro, pickled onions, kimchee aioli
Krispy Rice$16.00
spicy tuna, serrano chilis, house made chive ponzu
Bacon Fried Rice$11.00
bacon, mirepoix, garlic, sprouts
More about Binchoyaki
Jeeroz image

 

Jeeroz

Mobile Food Truck St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Gyro Wrap$12.00
Chicken Wrap$12.00
Greek Salad$7.00
More about Jeeroz
University of Beer image

 

University of Beer

1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sliders$14.50
Beer-braised BBQ pulled pork, garlic aioli, coleslaw, sweet rolls
Cowboy Burger$18.50
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, Applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, beer-battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato
Loaded Nachos$14.50
Beer-braised pulled pork, nacho cheese, tomato, red onion, jalapeno, sour cream, cilantro, bacon bits, guacamole, corn tortilla chips
More about University of Beer
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

330 16th st, Sacramento

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne Asada Downtown Burrito$14.00
Our original burrito is hand wrapped in a 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of meat then cut in half.
2 Crispy Chicken Tacos$11.00
2 Crispy Chicken Tacos
deep fried shell, seasoned chicken, Rosie's special buttermilk, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheeses.
Al-Pastor Street Taco$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.
More about Taqueria Jalisco
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

814 15th st, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (1961 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Alpine SM$18.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF (368 cal per serving)
Chocolate for 6$50.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve it up for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
Garlic & Wine Seasoning$6.00
(0 cal)
More about The Melting Pot
Capitol Garage image

FRENCH FRIES

Capitol Garage

1500 K St, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (3841 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chili Tofu Hash$14.00
Chili maple tofu, vegan mozzarella, peppers and onions, avocado, pinto chili, potatoes, and seasonal veggies vegan
Chili Tofu Burrito$12.00
Maple Chili Tofu, Violife Mozzarella, tomatillo jalapenos hot sauce, green onions, pinto chili, potatoes, and avocado vegan
Carne Asada Burrito$15.00
Carne asada, Pico de gallo, spicy sour cream, potatoes, pepper, onions, cheddar, and eggs
More about Capitol Garage
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

405 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Publish Your Own Pizza$11.25
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
The Chronicle$11.25
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
Garlic Cheesy Bread$6.25
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
More about The Pizza Press
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar image

 

Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

1118 16th St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$12.50
Six traditional bone-in wings tossed ina tasty sauce of your choice.
Calamari$12.50
Rings and tenticles lightly breaded, seasoned and fried to perfection.
Crispy Potstickers$9.00
Filled with chicken, cabage, garlic. Accompanied with a side of a soy sauce based sauce.
More about Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
Crest Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Crest Cafe

1017 K st, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean Nachos$12.00
Fresh fried pita chips topped with garlic sauce, chicken shawarma, onion, tomatoes, and feta cheese.
Garlic Chicken$12.00
Marinated garlic chicken topped with tomatoes, lettuce, and garlic sauce.
Crest Greek Salad$10.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese.
More about Crest Cafe
Estelle Bakery & Pâtisserie image

 

Estelle Bakery & Pâtisserie

615 David J. Stern Walk, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Green Salad Bowl$28.00
mixed greens, red onion, tomato, vinaigrette
More about Estelle Bakery & Pâtisserie
Plucked Chicken and Beer image

 

Plucked Chicken and Beer

475 6th St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Salad$13.00
mixed greens, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, avocado, cilantro, fried chicken tenders, crunchy tortilla strips, served with chipotle ranch
Basic Chick$12.00
jalapeno sweet heat slaw, pickles, pluck sauce
Rooster$12.00
sharp cheddar, applewood bacon, cage free over-easy egg, house pepper jelly
More about Plucked Chicken and Beer

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Nachos

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Crispy Chicken

Cornbread

French Fries

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston