Downtown bars & lounges you'll love

BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Solomon's
730 K Street, Sacramento
Totkes.
|Totkes.
|$4.99
Tots tossed with za'atar
|The Stanley.
|$15.99
Our hot pastrami, stacked high with sauerkraut, Russian dressing and melted swiss on griddled rye
|The Russ.
|$14.99
House smoked lox, whipped cream cheese, pickled onions and capers on a toasted bagel of your choice
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY
1800 15th St, Sacramento
Caesar Salad
|Caesar Salad
|$5.95
with parmesan, focaccia croutons and classic caesar dressing
|Italian Garlic Fries
|$5.95
Loaded with garlic, parmesan and parsley
|Traditional Buffalo Wings
|$9.95
With blue cheese dressing and buffalo sauce
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
1409 R St, Sacramento
10pc Bucket
|10pc Bucket
|$30.00
whole fried bird, 10 pieces, comes with house hot sauce and lemon
|Cornbread
|$3.00
a piece of cornbread with apple butter
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
topped with chives
Fish Face Poke Bar
1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO
|Popular items
|Standard Hawaiian (temporarily not gluten free)
|$11.50
Tuna (yellowfin), togarashi, onions, seaweed, sesame seeds, house soy, chili oil, sesame oil.
Traditional poke with a little spice. One of our most popular!
|SPAM & Tamago Musubi
|$4.00
Seared SPAM and sweet egg on seasoned rice wrapped with nori
|SPAM HR
|$3.50
Seared SPAM, sweet soy
The Snug
1800 15Th Street Suite F, Sacramento
Mojito Caballito
|Mojito Caballito
|$9.00
"Refreshing twist on a classic mojito."
Rum, White Wine, Lime, Mint
|The Dogs of Summer
|$3.00
All Beef Frank with Dill Relish, Sauerkraut, Yellow Mustard
|Miami Vice
|$12.00
Pina colada + strawberry daiquiri = one heck of a ride!!
Flatstick Pub
630 K st., Sacramento
Hazard 'Rito
|Hazard 'Rito
|$11.00
Black beans, Cauliflower Rice, Pico, Sour cream, Fore Cheese.
|Achiote Pollo Taco
|$3.75
Achiote chicken/queso fresco/citrus slaw/avo crema/micro cilantro
|Takehome Taco Kit for 2
|$22.00
Contains ingredients for 3 tacos per person. (6 total).
Includes protein, tortillas, rice, beans, garnishes/toppings, chips, salsa, and reheating directions.
Tiger
722 K St., Sacramento
Crispy Bird
|Crispy Bird
|$12.00
Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Buttermilk Ranch
|Wings
Flats & Drums - Please select only 2 sauces for 10pc orders.
|Fire Bird
|$14.00
Pepperjack, house-pickled peppers, shredded lettuce, Ghost Rider Sauce
HAMBURGERS
Darling Aviary
712 K Street, Sacramento
Classic Tweeter
|Classic Tweeter
|$9.00
1/4 lb All Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, House Pickles, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese
|Pecker
|$9.00
1/4 lb All Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Arugula, House Pickles, White Cheddar Cheese, Calabrian Pepper Aioli
|Nest of Fries
|$5.00
Curley Fries
Polanco Cantina
414 K Street, Sacramento
Nachos El Supremo
|Nachos El Supremo
|$15.00
House- made chips with Mexican cheeses, salsa verde, black beans, crema, radishes, pickled jalapenos and onions
|Quesabirria
|$19.00
Braised beef, Mexican cheeses on our house made corn tortillas griddled on the flat top, onions, cilantro served with a side of birria consome
|Carnitas Quesadilla
|$18.00
Michoacan style braised port, flour tortilla, mexican cheeses with guacamole, chipotle crema, pico, served with refried beans & Polanco rice
Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar
615 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento
|Popular items
|30 gram Sturgeon Caviar PLUS 2 mother of pearl spoons! (80 value!) (SOLD OUT!)
receive 2 mother of pearl spoons and blinis with your caviar!
|Connoisseur 4 Bottle Pack - Combo to please all pallets!
|$125.00
1 Codorniu Cava Classico (Oldest Cava Producer) , 1 Chandon Late Disgorged Blanc de Noirs (Only available at Fizz and as a Chandon Club member), 1 Graham Beck Brut Rose (#1 selling bottle!), 1 Emilie Paris Champagne (True French champagne!)
($225 Value!)
|750ml Bottle of Piper 1785 & 2 Glasses
|$45.00
University of Beer
1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento
Pulled Pork Sliders
|Pulled Pork Sliders
|$14.50
Beer-braised BBQ pulled pork, garlic aioli, coleslaw, sweet rolls
|Cowboy Burger
|$18.50
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, Applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, beer-battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato
|Loaded Nachos
|$14.50
Beer-braised pulled pork, nacho cheese, tomato, red onion, jalapeno, sour cream, cilantro, bacon bits, guacamole, corn tortilla chips
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
1118 16th St., Sacramento
Chicken Wings
|Chicken Wings
|$12.50
Six traditional bone-in wings tossed ina tasty sauce of your choice.
|Calamari
|$12.50
Rings and tenticles lightly breaded, seasoned and fried to perfection.
|Crispy Potstickers
|$9.00
Filled with chicken, cabage, garlic. Accompanied with a side of a soy sauce based sauce.