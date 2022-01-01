Downtown bars & lounges you'll love

Solomon's image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Solomon's

730 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Totkes.$4.99
Tots tossed with za'atar
The Stanley.$15.99
Our hot pastrami, stacked high with sauerkraut, Russian dressing and melted swiss on griddled rye
The Russ.$14.99
House smoked lox, whipped cream cheese, pickled onions and capers on a toasted bagel of your choice
More about Solomon's
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Uncle Vito's Slice of NY

1800 15th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$5.95
with parmesan, focaccia croutons and classic caesar dressing
Italian Garlic Fries$5.95
Loaded with garlic, parmesan and parsley
Traditional Buffalo Wings$9.95
With blue cheese dressing and buffalo sauce
More about Uncle Vito's Slice of NY
BAWK! Chicken + Bar image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10pc Bucket$30.00
whole fried bird, 10 pieces, comes with house hot sauce and lemon
Cornbread$3.00
a piece of cornbread with apple butter
Mac & Cheese$5.00
topped with chives
More about BAWK! Chicken + Bar
Fish Face Poke Bar image

 

Fish Face Poke Bar

1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Standard Hawaiian (temporarily not gluten free)$11.50
Tuna (yellowfin), togarashi, onions, seaweed, sesame seeds, house soy, chili oil, sesame oil.
Traditional poke with a little spice. One of our most popular!
SPAM & Tamago Musubi$4.00
Seared SPAM and sweet egg on seasoned rice wrapped with nori
SPAM HR$3.50
Seared SPAM, sweet soy
More about Fish Face Poke Bar
The Snug image

 

The Snug

1800 15Th Street Suite F, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mojito Caballito$9.00
"Refreshing twist on a classic mojito."
Rum, White Wine, Lime, Mint
The Dogs of Summer$3.00
All Beef Frank with Dill Relish, Sauerkraut, Yellow Mustard
Miami Vice$12.00
Pina colada + strawberry daiquiri = one heck of a ride!!
More about The Snug
Flatstick Pub image

 

Flatstick Pub

630 K st., Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (183 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hazard 'Rito$11.00
Black beans, Cauliflower Rice, Pico, Sour cream, Fore Cheese.
Achiote Pollo Taco$3.75
Achiote chicken/queso fresco/citrus slaw/avo crema/micro cilantro
Takehome Taco Kit for 2$22.00
Contains ingredients for 3 tacos per person. (6 total).
Includes protein, tortillas, rice, beans, garnishes/toppings, chips, salsa, and reheating directions.
More about Flatstick Pub
Tiger image

 

Tiger

722 K St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Bird$12.00
Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Buttermilk Ranch
Wings
Flats & Drums - Please select only 2 sauces for 10pc orders.
Fire Bird$14.00
Pepperjack, house-pickled peppers, shredded lettuce, Ghost Rider Sauce
More about Tiger
Darling Aviary image

HAMBURGERS

Darling Aviary

712 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 3.5 (208 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Tweeter$9.00
1/4 lb All Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, House Pickles, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese
Pecker$9.00
1/4 lb All Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Arugula, House Pickles, White Cheddar Cheese, Calabrian Pepper Aioli
Nest of Fries$5.00
Curley Fries
More about Darling Aviary
Polanco Cantina image

 

Polanco Cantina

414 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos El Supremo$15.00
House- made chips with Mexican cheeses, salsa verde, black beans, crema, radishes, pickled jalapenos and onions
Quesabirria$19.00
Braised beef, Mexican cheeses on our house made corn tortillas griddled on the flat top, onions, cilantro served with a side of birria consome
Carnitas Quesadilla$18.00
Michoacan style braised port, flour tortilla, mexican cheeses with guacamole, chipotle crema, pico, served with refried beans & Polanco rice
More about Polanco Cantina
Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar image

 

Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar

615 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (284 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
30 gram Sturgeon Caviar PLUS 2 mother of pearl spoons! (80 value!) (SOLD OUT!)
receive 2 mother of pearl spoons and blinis with your caviar!
Connoisseur 4 Bottle Pack - Combo to please all pallets!$125.00
1 Codorniu Cava Classico (Oldest Cava Producer) , 1 Chandon Late Disgorged Blanc de Noirs (Only available at Fizz and as a Chandon Club member), 1 Graham Beck Brut Rose (#1 selling bottle!), 1 Emilie Paris Champagne (True French champagne!)
($225 Value!)
750ml Bottle of Piper 1785 & 2 Glasses$45.00
More about Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar
University of Beer image

 

University of Beer

1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sliders$14.50
Beer-braised BBQ pulled pork, garlic aioli, coleslaw, sweet rolls
Cowboy Burger$18.50
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, Applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, beer-battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato
Loaded Nachos$14.50
Beer-braised pulled pork, nacho cheese, tomato, red onion, jalapeno, sour cream, cilantro, bacon bits, guacamole, corn tortilla chips
More about University of Beer
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar image

 

Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

1118 16th St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$12.50
Six traditional bone-in wings tossed ina tasty sauce of your choice.
Calamari$12.50
Rings and tenticles lightly breaded, seasoned and fried to perfection.
Crispy Potstickers$9.00
Filled with chicken, cabage, garlic. Accompanied with a side of a soy sauce based sauce.
More about Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

