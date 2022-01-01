Downtown burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Downtown
More about Darling Aviary
HAMBURGERS
Darling Aviary
712 K Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Classic Tweeter
|$9.00
1/4 lb All Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, House Pickles, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese
|Pecker
|$9.00
1/4 lb All Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Arugula, House Pickles, White Cheddar Cheese, Calabrian Pepper Aioli
|Nest of Fries
|$5.00
Curley Fries
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
1028 7th Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|3 Meat Combo
|$41.50
choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates
|Sliced Brisket Plate
|$23.99
all natural, locally sourced, hormone
free brisket, sliced to order
|Rooster
|$12.00
sharp cheddar, applewood bacon, cage free over-easy egg, house pepper jelly
More about University of Beer
University of Beer
1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sliders
|$14.50
Beer-braised BBQ pulled pork, garlic aioli, coleslaw, sweet rolls
|Cowboy Burger
|$18.50
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, Applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, beer-battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato
|Loaded Nachos
|$14.50
Beer-braised pulled pork, nacho cheese, tomato, red onion, jalapeno, sour cream, cilantro, bacon bits, guacamole, corn tortilla chips