Downtown burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Downtown

Darling Aviary image

HAMBURGERS

Darling Aviary

712 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 3.5 (208 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Tweeter$9.00
1/4 lb All Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, House Pickles, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese
Pecker$9.00
1/4 lb All Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Arugula, House Pickles, White Cheddar Cheese, Calabrian Pepper Aioli
Nest of Fries$5.00
Curley Fries
More about Darling Aviary
Sauced BBQ & Spirits image

 

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

1028 7th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3 Meat Combo$41.50
choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates
Sliced Brisket Plate$23.99
all natural, locally sourced, hormone
free brisket, sliced to order
Rooster$12.00
sharp cheddar, applewood bacon, cage free over-easy egg, house pepper jelly
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
University of Beer image

 

University of Beer

1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sliders$14.50
Beer-braised BBQ pulled pork, garlic aioli, coleslaw, sweet rolls
Cowboy Burger$18.50
Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, Applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, beer-battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato
Loaded Nachos$14.50
Beer-braised pulled pork, nacho cheese, tomato, red onion, jalapeno, sour cream, cilantro, bacon bits, guacamole, corn tortilla chips
More about University of Beer

