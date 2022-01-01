Downtown Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Downtown
More about Binchoyaki
YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL
Binchoyaki
2226 10th St., Sacramento
|Popular items
|Beeru Ebi Tacos
|$10.00
beer battered shrimps, cabbage, cilantro, pickled onions, kimchee aioli
|Krispy Rice
|$16.00
spicy tuna, serrano chilis, house made chive ponzu
|Bacon Fried Rice
|$11.00
bacon, mirepoix, garlic, sprouts
More about Jeeroz
Jeeroz
Mobile Food Truck St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Beef Gyro Wrap
|$12.00
|Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
|Greek Salad
|$7.00
More about Crest Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Crest Cafe
1017 K st, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Nachos
|$12.00
Fresh fried pita chips topped with garlic sauce, chicken shawarma, onion, tomatoes, and feta cheese.
|Garlic Chicken
|$12.00
Marinated garlic chicken topped with tomatoes, lettuce, and garlic sauce.
|Crest Greek Salad
|$10.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese.