Downtown Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Binchoyaki image

YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL

Binchoyaki

2226 10th St., Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beeru Ebi Tacos$10.00
beer battered shrimps, cabbage, cilantro, pickled onions, kimchee aioli
Krispy Rice$16.00
spicy tuna, serrano chilis, house made chive ponzu
Bacon Fried Rice$11.00
bacon, mirepoix, garlic, sprouts
More about Binchoyaki
Jeeroz image

 

Jeeroz

Mobile Food Truck St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Gyro Wrap$12.00
Chicken Wrap$12.00
Greek Salad$7.00
More about Jeeroz
Crest Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Crest Cafe

1017 K st, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean Nachos$12.00
Fresh fried pita chips topped with garlic sauce, chicken shawarma, onion, tomatoes, and feta cheese.
Garlic Chicken$12.00
Marinated garlic chicken topped with tomatoes, lettuce, and garlic sauce.
Crest Greek Salad$10.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese.
More about Crest Cafe

