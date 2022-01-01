Downtown Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Downtown
More about Flatstick Pub
Flatstick Pub
630 K st., Sacramento
|Popular items
|Hazard 'Rito
|$11.00
Black beans, Cauliflower Rice, Pico, Sour cream, Fore Cheese.
|Achiote Pollo Taco
|$3.75
Achiote chicken/queso fresco/citrus slaw/avo crema/micro cilantro
|Takehome Taco Kit for 2
|$22.00
Contains ingredients for 3 tacos per person. (6 total).
Includes protein, tortillas, rice, beans, garnishes/toppings, chips, salsa, and reheating directions.
More about Polanco Cantina
Polanco Cantina
414 K Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Nachos El Supremo
|$15.00
House- made chips with Mexican cheeses, salsa verde, black beans, crema, radishes, pickled jalapenos and onions
|Quesabirria
|$19.00
Braised beef, Mexican cheeses on our house made corn tortillas griddled on the flat top, onions, cilantro served with a side of birria consome
|Carnitas Quesadilla
|$18.00
Michoacan style braised port, flour tortilla, mexican cheeses with guacamole, chipotle crema, pico, served with refried beans & Polanco rice
More about Taqueria Jalisco
Taqueria Jalisco
330 16th st, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Downtown Burrito
|$14.00
Our original burrito is hand wrapped in a 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of meat then cut in half.
|2 Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$11.00
2 Crispy Chicken Tacos
deep fried shell, seasoned chicken, Rosie's special buttermilk, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheeses.
|Al-Pastor Street Taco
|$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.