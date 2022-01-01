Downtown Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Downtown

Flatstick Pub image

 

Flatstick Pub

630 K st., Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (183 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hazard 'Rito$11.00
Black beans, Cauliflower Rice, Pico, Sour cream, Fore Cheese.
Achiote Pollo Taco$3.75
Achiote chicken/queso fresco/citrus slaw/avo crema/micro cilantro
Takehome Taco Kit for 2$22.00
Contains ingredients for 3 tacos per person. (6 total).
Includes protein, tortillas, rice, beans, garnishes/toppings, chips, salsa, and reheating directions.
More about Flatstick Pub
Polanco Cantina image

 

Polanco Cantina

414 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos El Supremo$15.00
House- made chips with Mexican cheeses, salsa verde, black beans, crema, radishes, pickled jalapenos and onions
Quesabirria$19.00
Braised beef, Mexican cheeses on our house made corn tortillas griddled on the flat top, onions, cilantro served with a side of birria consome
Carnitas Quesadilla$18.00
Michoacan style braised port, flour tortilla, mexican cheeses with guacamole, chipotle crema, pico, served with refried beans & Polanco rice
More about Polanco Cantina
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

330 16th st, Sacramento

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne Asada Downtown Burrito$14.00
Our original burrito is hand wrapped in a 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of meat then cut in half.
2 Crispy Chicken Tacos$11.00
2 Crispy Chicken Tacos
deep fried shell, seasoned chicken, Rosie's special buttermilk, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheeses.
Al-Pastor Street Taco$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.
More about Taqueria Jalisco

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Nachos

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Crispy Chicken

Cornbread

French Fries

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston