Downtown pizza restaurants you'll love

Uncle Vito's Slice of NY image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Uncle Vito's Slice of NY

1800 15th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1421 reviews)
Caesar Salad$5.95
with parmesan, focaccia croutons and classic caesar dressing
Italian Garlic Fries$5.95
Loaded with garlic, parmesan and parsley
Traditional Buffalo Wings$9.95
With blue cheese dressing and buffalo sauce
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

405 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Publish Your Own Pizza$11.25
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
The Chronicle$11.25
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
Garlic Cheesy Bread$6.25
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
