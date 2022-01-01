Downtown salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Downtown
More about Fire Wings Midtown
Fire Wings Midtown
1700 15th Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|10 PC COMBO
|$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|6 PC COMBO
|$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
|40 PACK
|$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
More about 50 Beach Hut Deli
50 Beach Hut Deli
711 K ST., Sacramento
|Popular items
|Super Salad
|$9.95
Quinoa, edamame, corn, cilantro, & bell pepper mixture topped with avocado, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. Side of Lemon vinaigrette. 300-310Cal
|Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
|Sunrise
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1240Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal
More about The Pizza Press
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
405 K Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Publish Your Own Pizza
|$11.25
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
|The Chronicle
|$11.25
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
|Garlic Cheesy Bread
|$6.25
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.