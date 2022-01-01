Downtown seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Downtown

Fish Face Poke Bar image

 

Fish Face Poke Bar

1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Standard Hawaiian (temporarily not gluten free)$11.50
Tuna (yellowfin), togarashi, onions, seaweed, sesame seeds, house soy, chili oil, sesame oil.
Traditional poke with a little spice. One of our most popular!
SPAM & Tamago Musubi$4.00
Seared SPAM and sweet egg on seasoned rice wrapped with nori
SPAM HR$3.50
Seared SPAM, sweet soy
More about Fish Face Poke Bar
Consumer pic

 

Frog & Slim

1420 16th St Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
King Salmon$36.00
Italian Black Rice | Cashews | Edamame | Broccolini | Turmeric Beurre Blanc
Marinated Olives$6.00
Mix Olives | Extra-Virgin Oil | Citrus Zest | Rosemary | Fennel | Coriander
NY Strip Steak$37.00
14oz Omaha Angus | Bleu Cheese and Thyme Butter Compote | Fingerlings | Broccolini
More about Frog & Slim
Binchoyaki image

YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL

Binchoyaki

2226 10th St., Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beeru Ebi Tacos$10.00
beer battered shrimps, cabbage, cilantro, pickled onions, kimchee aioli
Krispy Rice$16.00
spicy tuna, serrano chilis, house made chive ponzu
Bacon Fried Rice$11.00
bacon, mirepoix, garlic, sprouts
More about Binchoyaki
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar image

 

Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

1118 16th St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$12.50
Six traditional bone-in wings tossed ina tasty sauce of your choice.
Calamari$12.50
Rings and tenticles lightly breaded, seasoned and fried to perfection.
Crispy Potstickers$9.00
Filled with chicken, cabage, garlic. Accompanied with a side of a soy sauce based sauce.
More about Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Nachos

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Crispy Chicken

Cornbread

French Fries

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston