Downtown seafood restaurants you'll love

More about Fish Face Poke Bar
Fish Face Poke Bar
1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO
|Popular items
|Standard Hawaiian (temporarily not gluten free)
|$11.50
Tuna (yellowfin), togarashi, onions, seaweed, sesame seeds, house soy, chili oil, sesame oil.
Traditional poke with a little spice. One of our most popular!
|SPAM & Tamago Musubi
|$4.00
Seared SPAM and sweet egg on seasoned rice wrapped with nori
|SPAM HR
|$3.50
Seared SPAM, sweet soy
More about Frog & Slim
Frog & Slim
1420 16th St Suite 300, Sacramento
|Popular items
|King Salmon
|$36.00
Italian Black Rice | Cashews | Edamame | Broccolini | Turmeric Beurre Blanc
|Marinated Olives
|$6.00
Mix Olives | Extra-Virgin Oil | Citrus Zest | Rosemary | Fennel | Coriander
|NY Strip Steak
|$37.00
14oz Omaha Angus | Bleu Cheese and Thyme Butter Compote | Fingerlings | Broccolini
More about Binchoyaki
YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL
Binchoyaki
2226 10th St., Sacramento
|Popular items
|Beeru Ebi Tacos
|$10.00
beer battered shrimps, cabbage, cilantro, pickled onions, kimchee aioli
|Krispy Rice
|$16.00
spicy tuna, serrano chilis, house made chive ponzu
|Bacon Fried Rice
|$11.00
bacon, mirepoix, garlic, sprouts
More about Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
1118 16th St., Sacramento
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$12.50
Six traditional bone-in wings tossed ina tasty sauce of your choice.
|Calamari
|$12.50
Rings and tenticles lightly breaded, seasoned and fried to perfection.
|Crispy Potstickers
|$9.00
Filled with chicken, cabage, garlic. Accompanied with a side of a soy sauce based sauce.