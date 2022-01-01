Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bean burritos in
Downtown
/
Sacramento
/
Downtown
/
Bean Burritos
Downtown restaurants that serve bean burritos
Polanco Cantina
414 K Street, Sacramento
Avg 4.2
(530 reviews)
Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito
$13.00
More about Polanco Cantina
Taqueria Jalisco
330 16th st, Sacramento
Avg 4
(12 reviews)
Bean & Cheese Burrito
$9.00
14” flour tortilla stuffed with beans and cheeses, then grilled to perfection.
Rice, Bean & Cheese Burrito
$10.00
14” flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans and cheeses, then grilled to perfection.
More about Taqueria Jalisco
