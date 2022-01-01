Burritos in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve burritos
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
1409 R St, Sacramento
|Pollo Asada Super Burrito
|$15.00
salsa roja, grilled chicken, pinto beans, spanish rice, pico de gallo, crispy cheese, avocado crema, served with a side of chips and green salsa
Statehouse at the Capitol
1315 10th St, Sacramento
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$8.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Cheddar, Crispy Tots, Flour Tortilla
Taqueria Jalisco
330 16th st, Sacramento
|Carne Asada Downtown Burrito
|$14.00
Our original burrito is hand wrapped in a 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of meat then cut in half.
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$9.00
14” flour tortilla stuffed with beans and cheeses, then grilled to perfection.
Capitol Garage
1500 K St, Sacramento
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$15.00
Carne asada, Pico de gallo, spicy sour cream, potatoes, pepper, onions, cheddar, and eggs
|Dawn Burrito
|$11.00
Chili Tofu, vegan Mozzarella, peppers and onions, fried mushrooms, potatoes, cherry tomatoes, and spinach, salsa roja "vegan"
|Chili Tofu Burrito
|$12.00
Maple Chili Tofu, Violife Mozzarella, tomatillo jalapenos hot sauce, green onions, pinto chili, potatoes, and avocado vegan