Burritos in Downtown

Downtown restaurants that serve burritos

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Pollo Asada Super Burrito$15.00
salsa roja, grilled chicken, pinto beans, spanish rice, pico de gallo, crispy cheese, avocado crema, served with a side of chips and green salsa
Statehouse at the Capitol

1315 10th St, Sacramento

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Cheddar, Crispy Tots, Flour Tortilla
Taqueria Jalisco

330 16th st, Sacramento

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Downtown Burrito$14.00
Our original burrito is hand wrapped in a 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of meat then cut in half.
Bean & Cheese Burrito$9.00
14” flour tortilla stuffed with beans and cheeses, then grilled to perfection.
FRENCH FRIES

Capitol Garage

1500 K St, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (3841 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Burrito$15.00
Carne asada, Pico de gallo, spicy sour cream, potatoes, pepper, onions, cheddar, and eggs
Dawn Burrito$11.00
Chili Tofu, vegan Mozzarella, peppers and onions, fried mushrooms, potatoes, cherry tomatoes, and spinach, salsa roja "vegan"
Chili Tofu Burrito$12.00
Maple Chili Tofu, Violife Mozzarella, tomatillo jalapenos hot sauce, green onions, pinto chili, potatoes, and avocado vegan
