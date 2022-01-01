Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken shawarma in
Downtown
/
Sacramento
/
Downtown
/
Chicken Shawarma
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken shawarma
Jeeroz
Mobile Food Truck St, Sacramento
No reviews yet
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
$13.00
More about Jeeroz
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Crest Cafe
1017 K St., Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(729 reviews)
Chicken Shawarma Taco
$11.00
Pita bread with layer of housemade avocado hummus topped with eggplant salsa, chipotle tahini sauce, chicken and feta cheese. (3 tacos)
More about Crest Cafe
