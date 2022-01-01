Chicken tenders in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken tenders
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
1409 R St, Sacramento
|Chicken Strips
|$12.00
Crispy Mary's chicken white meat strips with different levels of heat to choose from - choice of ranch or blue cheese for a dipping sauce
Statehouse at the Capitol
1315 10th St, Sacramento
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$9.50
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Choice of Fries or Tots, Choice of Ranch, BBQ Sauce or Honey Mustard