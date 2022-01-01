Chicken tenders in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips$12.00
Crispy Mary's chicken white meat strips with different levels of heat to choose from - choice of ranch or blue cheese for a dipping sauce
More about BAWK! Chicken + Bar
Statehouse at the Capitol image

 

Statehouse at the Capitol

1315 10th St, Sacramento

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tenders$9.50
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Choice of Fries or Tots, Choice of Ranch, BBQ Sauce or Honey Mustard
More about Statehouse at the Capitol
Capitol Garage image

FRENCH FRIES

Capitol Garage

1500 K St, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (3841 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$9.00
5 Buttermilk fried chicken tenders, regular or tossed with house buffalo, side of tzatziki ranch
More about Capitol Garage

