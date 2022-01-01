Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Downtown
/
Sacramento
/
Downtown
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Downtown restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
1028 7th Street, Sacramento
No reviews yet
Kids Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.39
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Statehouse at the Capitol
1315 10th St, Sacramento
Avg 5
(2 reviews)
Statehouse Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.00
More about Statehouse at the Capitol
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Quesadillas
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Macaroni Salad
Buffalo Wings
Collard Greens
Waffles
Shrimp Rolls
More near Downtown to explore
Midtown
Avg 4.2
(35 restaurants)
Natomas
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
East Sacramento
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Oak Park
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston