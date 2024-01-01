Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve cobb salad

Solomon's image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Solomon's

730 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce, ham, bacon, roasted chicken breast, boiled egg**, tomato, avocado bleu cheese crumbles, ranch dressing
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse

1322 V St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Salad$18.00
Radicchio mixed greens, strawberry, shaved red onion, fennel, goat cheese, candied walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette
(Togo salads have dressing on the side)
COBB Salad$20.00
Mixed greens, smoked turkey, chopped bacon, smoked blue cheese, cherry tomato, asparagus, avocado, cured egg yolk, green goddess dressing (Togo salads have dressing on the side)
