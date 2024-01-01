Cobb salad in Downtown
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Solomon's
730 K Street, Sacramento
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Romaine lettuce, ham, bacon, roasted chicken breast, boiled egg**, tomato, avocado bleu cheese crumbles, ranch dressing
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
1322 V St, Sacramento
|Strawberry Salad
|$18.00
Radicchio mixed greens, strawberry, shaved red onion, fennel, goat cheese, candied walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette
(Togo salads have dressing on the side)
|COBB Salad
|$20.00
Mixed greens, smoked turkey, chopped bacon, smoked blue cheese, cherry tomato, asparagus, avocado, cured egg yolk, green goddess dressing (Togo salads have dressing on the side)