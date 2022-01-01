Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cucumber salad in
Downtown
/
Sacramento
/
Downtown
/
Cucumber Salad
Downtown restaurants that serve cucumber salad
Fish Face Poke Bar
1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO
No reviews yet
Sunomono Cucumber Salad
$4.00
More about Fish Face Poke Bar
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse
1322 V St, Sacramento
Avg 4.2
(1522 reviews)
Cucumber Salad
*Gluten-Free*
*Vegetarian*
More about Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Chips And Salsa
Shawarma
Brisket
Quesadillas
Fried Rice
Taco Salad
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Salad
More near Downtown to explore
Midtown
Avg 4.2
(35 restaurants)
Natomas
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
East Sacramento
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Oak Park
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston