Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Consumer pic

 

Fish Face Poke Bar

1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sunomono Cucumber Salad$4.00
More about Fish Face Poke Bar
Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse

1322 V St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cucumber Salad
*Gluten-Free*
*Vegetarian*
More about Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Chips And Salsa

Shawarma

Brisket

Quesadillas

Fried Rice

Taco Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston