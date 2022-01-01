Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve curry

YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL

Binchoyaki

2226 10th St., Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Tub (quart)$16.00
bulk order of our curry that feeds up to 3, reheat with a touch of water and bring it back to a full boil, also freezes great
Curry Ramen or Udon$18.00
two shrimp tempura, scallions, crème fraiche, braised beef and veggie curry broth
Curry Fries$13.50
fries topped with braised beef and veggie curry, creme fraiche, cheese, scallions
FRENCH FRIES

Capitol Garage

1500 K St, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (3841 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Curry$16.00
Basmati fried rice, with seasonal veggies, tofu, and baby potatoes in a coconut yellow curry, pickled carrot slaw vegan
