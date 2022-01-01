French toast in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve french toast
More about Solomon's
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Solomon's
730 K Street, Sacramento
|Tres Leches French Toast.
|$11.99
Our Japanese milk bun soaked in tres leches and yuzu curd topped with mascarpone whipped cream and brown sugar crumble
More about BAWK! Chicken + Bar
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
1409 R St, Sacramento
|Crispy French Toast
|$14.00
creme anglaise batter, smoked cinnamon orange whip, cinnamon toast crunch streusel