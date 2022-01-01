French toast in Downtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Solomon's

730 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tres Leches French Toast.$11.99
Our Japanese milk bun soaked in tres leches and yuzu curd topped with mascarpone whipped cream and brown sugar crumble
More about Solomon's
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy French Toast$14.00
creme anglaise batter, smoked cinnamon orange whip, cinnamon toast crunch streusel
More about BAWK! Chicken + Bar
FRENCH FRIES

Capitol Garage

1500 K St, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (3841 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Two French Toast$10.00
cinnamon chip toast, vanilla cinnamon batter griddled, syrup, and butter
Berry French Toast$13.00
Cinnamon Chip toast, cinnamon vanilla batter griddled, berries, house jam, and white chocolate whipped cream
More about Capitol Garage

