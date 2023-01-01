Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

The Sapporo. image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Solomon's

730 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Chicken, House Made Furikake Butter, Sunomono Pickles, Cabbage, Kewpie Aioli, Milk Bun, Fries
More about Solomon's
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Bawk's crispy chicken thigh, Garlic herb Mayo, house pickles, and coleslaw on a brioche bun
Your choice of heat level, always served with fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Your choice of heat level, garlic herb mayo, slaw, house pickles, special sauce, brioche bun, served with fries.
More about BAWK! Chicken + Bar

