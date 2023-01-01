Fried chicken sandwiches in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Solomon's
730 K Street, Sacramento
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried Chicken, House Made Furikake Butter, Sunomono Pickles, Cabbage, Kewpie Aioli, Milk Bun, Fries
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
1409 R St, Sacramento
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Bawk's crispy chicken thigh, Garlic herb Mayo, house pickles, and coleslaw on a brioche bun
Your choice of heat level, always served with fries
