Greek salad in
Downtown
/
Sacramento
/
Downtown
/
Greek Salad
Downtown restaurants that serve greek salad
Jeeroz
Mobile Food Truck St, Sacramento
No reviews yet
Greek Salad
$7.00
More about Jeeroz
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Crest Cafe
1017 K st, Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(729 reviews)
Crest Greek Salad
$10.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese.
More about Crest Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Carne Asada
Tacos
Caesar Salad
Brisket
Crispy Chicken
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
French Fries
Nachos
More near Downtown to explore
Midtown
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Natomas
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
East Sacramento
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Oak Park
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.1
(23 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(106 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(176 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston