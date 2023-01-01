Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Macaroni salad in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve macaroni salad

Consumer pic

 

Fish Face Poke Bar - 1104 R STREET SUITE 100

1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Macaroni Salad$4.50
More about Fish Face Poke Bar - 1104 R STREET SUITE 100
Banner pic

 

50 Beach Hut Deli - 50 Sacramento (Downtown)

711 K ST., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Macaroni Salad$4.95
More about 50 Beach Hut Deli - 50 Sacramento (Downtown)

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Crispy Chicken

Cheese Fries

Dumpling Soup

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Chili

Pasta Salad

Pork Chops

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (245 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston