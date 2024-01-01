Pork belly in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve pork belly
More about Fish Face Poke Bar - 1104 R STREET SUITE 100
Fish Face Poke Bar - 1104 R STREET SUITE 100
1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO
|Tantan Miso Udon w Pork Belly
|$14.00
Thick noodles in tantan miso broth, pork belly, cabbage, kimchi, sprouts, green onion, togarashi, garlic, sesame seeds, chili oil.
*can substitute tofu or shrimp for protein
|Pork Belly Loco Moco
|$15.00
Chashu (pork belly), onion garlic butter gravy, seasoned chicken egg, salad(greens, tomato, cucumber) with Yuzu ponzu vinaigrette, organic rice
More about Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
1322 V St, Sacramento
|Pork Belly Burnt Ends
|$8.00
Pork belly burnt ends with a sweet & sticky glaze......Make it a Meal for +$8: Includes your choice of any 8 oz. side, a side salad, dill pickles, plus cornbread or rolls.