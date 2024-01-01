Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

 

Fish Face Poke Bar - 1104 R STREET SUITE 100

1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tantan Miso Udon w Pork Belly$14.00
Thick noodles in tantan miso broth, pork belly, cabbage, kimchi, sprouts, green onion, togarashi, garlic, sesame seeds, chili oil.
*can substitute tofu or shrimp for protein
Pork Belly Loco Moco$15.00
Chashu (pork belly), onion garlic butter gravy, seasoned chicken egg, salad(greens, tomato, cucumber) with Yuzu ponzu vinaigrette, organic rice
More about Fish Face Poke Bar - 1104 R STREET SUITE 100
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse

1322 V St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Belly Burnt Ends$8.00
Pork belly burnt ends with a sweet & sticky glaze......Make it a Meal for +$8: Includes your choice of any 8 oz. side, a side salad, dill pickles, plus cornbread or rolls.
More about Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse

