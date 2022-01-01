Potstickers in Downtown

Downtown restaurants that serve potstickers

Crispy Potstickers image

 

Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

1118 16th St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Potstickers$9.00
Filled with chicken, cabage, garlic. Accompanied with a side of a soy sauce based sauce.
More about Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

