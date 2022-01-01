Salmon in Downtown

Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve salmon

Fish Face Poke Bar image

 

Fish Face Poke Bar

1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Rice Bowl$12.00
Seared Salmon, organic rice and spring mix salad, furikake (rice seasoning), sweet soy, creamy cilantro pesto
More about Fish Face Poke Bar
Consumer pic

 

Frog & Slim

1420 16th St Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
King Salmon$36.00
Italian Black Rice | Cashews | Edamame | Broccolini | Turmeric Beurre Blanc
More about Frog & Slim
Binchoyaki image

YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL

Binchoyaki

2226 10th St., Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Bento$20.00
furikake seaweed crusted salmon, sautéed veggies, tare sauce
Temaki Salmon$5.00
grilled salmon hand roll with wasabi mayo and shiso wrapped in nori
More about Binchoyaki
Blackened Salmon image

 

Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

1118 16th St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Salmon$24.00
Fresh seard filet with seasonal vegetable, garlic rice, and lemon aioli.
More about Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

