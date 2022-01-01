Salmon in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve salmon
Fish Face Poke Bar
1104 R STREET SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO
|Salmon Rice Bowl
|$12.00
Seared Salmon, organic rice and spring mix salad, furikake (rice seasoning), sweet soy, creamy cilantro pesto
Frog & Slim
1420 16th St Suite 300, Sacramento
|King Salmon
|$36.00
Italian Black Rice | Cashews | Edamame | Broccolini | Turmeric Beurre Blanc
YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL
Binchoyaki
2226 10th St., Sacramento
|Salmon Bento
|$20.00
furikake seaweed crusted salmon, sautéed veggies, tare sauce
|Temaki Salmon
|$5.00
grilled salmon hand roll with wasabi mayo and shiso wrapped in nori