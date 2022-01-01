Tacos in Downtown

Takehome Taco Kit for 2 image

 

Flatstick Pub

630 K st., Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (183 reviews)
Takeout
Takehome Taco Kit for 2$22.00
Contains ingredients for 3 tacos per person. (6 total).
Includes protein, tortillas, rice, beans, garnishes/toppings, chips, salsa, and reheating directions.
Achiote Pollo Taco$3.75
Achiote chicken/queso fresco/citrus slaw/avo crema/micro cilantro
2 Taco + 1/2 Quesadilla$14.00
Baja Tacos image

 

Polanco Cantina

414 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Tacos$20.00
Local rock cod, tempura battered and fried, chipotle crema, shredded cabbage, and pico de gallo on our house made flour tortillas. Black beans and guacamole
Beeru Ebi Tacos image

YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL

Binchoyaki

2226 10th St., Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beeru Ebi Tacos$10.00
beer battered shrimps, cabbage, cilantro, pickled onions, kimchee aioli
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

330 16th st, Sacramento

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Al-Pastor Street Taco$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.
Carne Asada Street Taco$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.
Chicken Street Taco$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.
Capitol Garage image

FRENCH FRIES

Capitol Garage

1500 K St, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (3841 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Tacos (3)$10.00
Cheddar, smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, spicy sour cream, and salsa roja
