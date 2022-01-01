Tacos in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve tacos
Flatstick Pub
630 K st., Sacramento
|Takehome Taco Kit for 2
|$22.00
Contains ingredients for 3 tacos per person. (6 total).
Includes protein, tortillas, rice, beans, garnishes/toppings, chips, salsa, and reheating directions.
|Achiote Pollo Taco
|$3.75
Achiote chicken/queso fresco/citrus slaw/avo crema/micro cilantro
|2 Taco + 1/2 Quesadilla
|$14.00
Polanco Cantina
414 K Street, Sacramento
|Baja Tacos
|$20.00
Local rock cod, tempura battered and fried, chipotle crema, shredded cabbage, and pico de gallo on our house made flour tortillas. Black beans and guacamole
YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL
Binchoyaki
2226 10th St., Sacramento
|Beeru Ebi Tacos
|$10.00
beer battered shrimps, cabbage, cilantro, pickled onions, kimchee aioli
Taqueria Jalisco
330 16th st, Sacramento
|Al-Pastor Street Taco
|$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.
|Carne Asada Street Taco
|$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.
|Chicken Street Taco
|$4.25
4.5" seasoned corned tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with fire salsa, avocado salsa, mixed onion & cilantro.