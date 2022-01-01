East Sacramento restaurants you'll love

East Sacramento restaurants
East Sacramento's top cuisines

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try East Sacramento restaurants

The Shack image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Shack

5201 Folsom blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (863 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Shack Burger$13.50
fresh ground beef, cooked the way you like it with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & Shack Sauce on a bun.
Old #8$14.00
Hot pastrami & melted swiss with lettuce, tomato, onions and herb vinaigrette on a toasted roll.
Cajun Bacon Blue Burger$15.50
Fresh ground beef with Cajun seasoning, bacon, blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, grilled onions, lettuce & tomato on a Bun.
More about The Shack
SacYard Community Tap House image

 

SacYard Community Tap House

1725 33rd St, Sacramento

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Urban Roots All Together IPA (16oz)$4.25
Russian River Pliny The Elder DIPA (510mL bottle) LIMIT 2!$7.25
Bike Dog Tree Wolf Hazy IPA (16oz)$4.50
More about SacYard Community Tap House
44 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

44 Beach Hut Deli

6601 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1547 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
Shark Bite$7.50
Ham, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, Swiss, cream cheese, onions, lettuce & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 550Cal. Regular: 1090Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Beach Bikini$6.75
Turkey, cream cheese, sunflower seeds, cranberry sauce, spinach, & mayo. Sliced Wheat*. Dude: 420Cal/ Regular: 840Cal *Will be prepared on a wheat roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
More about 44 Beach Hut Deli
Tacoa image

 

Tacoa

6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carnitas Taco$2.75
Pulled pork, onions, cilantro, salsa
Pollo Asado Taco$2.75
Grilled marinated chicken, onions, cilantro, salsa
Al Pastor Taco$2.75
Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, onions, cilantro, salsa,
More about Tacoa
Allora image

 

Allora

5215 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ALLORA PARMIGIANA (3 COURSES + BREAD, SERVES 2 OR 4)$65.00
FRESH HOUSE-MADE BUCATINI PASTA, MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, ONIONS, & PEPPERS. Served with family sized salad, fresh baked focaccia and dessert.
WHOLE BRANZINO - 2LB FISH (serves 2)$85.00
FRIED IN RICE FLOUR, CRUSHED POTATOES, BROCCOLINI, SALSA VERDE
LASAGNA BOLOGNESE$85.00
HANDMADE PASTA, GROUND PORK & BEEF, RICOTTA, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS & TOMATO. Served with family sized insalata, fresh baked focaccia & dolce.
More about Allora
Joon Market image

 

Joon Market

5401 H Street, Sacramento

Avg 5 (57 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Marinated Broccoli Sandwich$12.00
Pullman, Charred Broccoli, Shaved Carrots, Shaved Cabbage, Sesame-Chili Vinaigrette, Spicy Mayo
Cubano Sandwich$17.00
Smoked Pork Shoulder, Uncured Ham, Queso Oaxaca, Pickled Gypsy Peppers, Dijon
Crispy Potato Wedges$6.00
Organic Russets, Paprika, Garlic, Parsley.
More about Joon Market
Allora Holidays image

 

Allora Holidays

5215 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DUCK + PORCINI LASAGNA$165.00
Duck Confit, Porcini Cream, Wild + Tame Mushrooms, Tartufata
More about Allora Holidays

