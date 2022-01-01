East Sacramento restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Shack
5201 Folsom blvd, Sacramento
|Popular items
|The Shack Burger
|$13.50
fresh ground beef, cooked the way you like it with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & Shack Sauce on a bun.
|Old #8
|$14.00
Hot pastrami & melted swiss with lettuce, tomato, onions and herb vinaigrette on a toasted roll.
|Cajun Bacon Blue Burger
|$15.50
Fresh ground beef with Cajun seasoning, bacon, blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, grilled onions, lettuce & tomato on a Bun.
SacYard Community Tap House
1725 33rd St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Urban Roots All Together IPA (16oz)
|$4.25
|Russian River Pliny The Elder DIPA (510mL bottle) LIMIT 2!
|$7.25
|Bike Dog Tree Wolf Hazy IPA (16oz)
|$4.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES
44 Beach Hut Deli
6601 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
|Shark Bite
|$7.50
Ham, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, Swiss, cream cheese, onions, lettuce & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 550Cal. Regular: 1090Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
|Beach Bikini
|$6.75
Turkey, cream cheese, sunflower seeds, cranberry sauce, spinach, & mayo. Sliced Wheat*. Dude: 420Cal/ Regular: 840Cal *Will be prepared on a wheat roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Tacoa
6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Carnitas Taco
|$2.75
Pulled pork, onions, cilantro, salsa
|Pollo Asado Taco
|$2.75
Grilled marinated chicken, onions, cilantro, salsa
|Al Pastor Taco
|$2.75
Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, onions, cilantro, salsa,
Allora
5215 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento
|Popular items
|ALLORA PARMIGIANA (3 COURSES + BREAD, SERVES 2 OR 4)
|$65.00
FRESH HOUSE-MADE BUCATINI PASTA, MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, ONIONS, & PEPPERS. Served with family sized salad, fresh baked focaccia and dessert.
|WHOLE BRANZINO - 2LB FISH (serves 2)
|$85.00
FRIED IN RICE FLOUR, CRUSHED POTATOES, BROCCOLINI, SALSA VERDE
|LASAGNA BOLOGNESE
|$85.00
HANDMADE PASTA, GROUND PORK & BEEF, RICOTTA, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS & TOMATO. Served with family sized insalata, fresh baked focaccia & dolce.
Joon Market
5401 H Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Marinated Broccoli Sandwich
|$12.00
Pullman, Charred Broccoli, Shaved Carrots, Shaved Cabbage, Sesame-Chili Vinaigrette, Spicy Mayo
|Cubano Sandwich
|$17.00
Smoked Pork Shoulder, Uncured Ham, Queso Oaxaca, Pickled Gypsy Peppers, Dijon
|Crispy Potato Wedges
|$6.00
Organic Russets, Paprika, Garlic, Parsley.