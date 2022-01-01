East Sacramento bars & lounges you'll love
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Shack
5201 Folsom blvd, Sacramento
Popular items
The Shack Burger
$13.50
fresh ground beef, cooked the way you like it with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & Shack Sauce on a bun.
Old #8
$14.00
Hot pastrami & melted swiss with lettuce, tomato, onions and herb vinaigrette on a toasted roll.
Cajun Bacon Blue Burger
$15.50
Fresh ground beef with Cajun seasoning, bacon, blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, grilled onions, lettuce & tomato on a Bun.
SacYard Community Tap House
1725 33rd St, Sacramento
Popular items
Urban Roots All Together IPA (16oz)
$4.25
Russian River Pliny The Elder DIPA (510mL bottle) LIMIT 2!
$7.25
Bike Dog Tree Wolf Hazy IPA (16oz)
$4.50
Tacoa
6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento
Popular items
Carnitas Taco
$2.75
Pulled pork, onions, cilantro, salsa
Pollo Asado Taco
$2.75
Grilled marinated chicken, onions, cilantro, salsa
Al Pastor Taco
$2.75
Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, onions, cilantro, salsa,
Allora
5215 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento
Popular items
ALLORA PARMIGIANA (3 COURSES + BREAD, SERVES 2 OR 4)
$65.00
FRESH HOUSE-MADE BUCATINI PASTA, MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, ONIONS, & PEPPERS. Served with family sized salad, fresh baked focaccia and dessert.
WHOLE BRANZINO - 2LB FISH (serves 2)
$85.00
FRIED IN RICE FLOUR, CRUSHED POTATOES, BROCCOLINI, SALSA VERDE
LASAGNA BOLOGNESE
$85.00
HANDMADE PASTA, GROUND PORK & BEEF, RICOTTA, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS & TOMATO. Served with family sized insalata, fresh baked focaccia & dolce.