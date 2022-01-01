Reuben in
East Sacramento
/
Sacramento
/
East Sacramento
/
Reuben
East Sacramento restaurants that serve reuben
Joon Market
5401 H Street, Sacramento
Avg 5
(57 reviews)
Butternut Squash Reuben
$14.00
Butternut Squash, Pastrami Spice, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, Cheddar, Queso Oaxaca.
More about Joon Market
Browse other tasty dishes in East Sacramento
Lasagna
More near East Sacramento to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Natomas
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Oak Park
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.1
(23 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(176 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston