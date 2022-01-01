Midtown restaurants you'll love
Midtown's top cuisines
Must-try Midtown restaurants
KIN Thai Street Eatery
1050 20th St. Suite 180, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Khao Soi
|$15.00
Northern style curry sauce, wide egg noodles, pickled mustard greens, shallots, roasted chili paste with slow braised chicken, braised beef, or tofu and vegetables.
|Spaghetti Kee Mao
|$15.00
Spaghetti noodles, garlic chili sauce, peppercorns, long beans, fresh chili, sweet basil, choice of Northern style herb spice pork sausage, Mixed Seafood or Impossible meat.
|Massaman Curry
|$15.00
Aromatic creamy mild curry with cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, cumin, bay leaves, nutmeg, and mace, coconut milk, onions, potatoes, peanuts, wtih stewed chicken leg or stewed beef
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
1230 20th St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Spicy Buffalo Salad
|$12.25
Two spicy buffalo chicken strips, romaine, carrots, fuji apples, celery, blue cheese crumble, and caramelized pumpkin & sunflower seeds with blue cheese dressing.
|BBQ Chicken
|$10.50
Chargrilled chicken, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
|Caesar Salad
|$8.75
Romaine, rosemary croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
GRILL
Midtown's Cantina Alley
2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Taco
|$5.50
BEER BATTERED FRIED HUACHINANGO (FRESH RED SNAPPER) TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, HOUSE WHITE SAUCE, TROPICAL SALSA, AND CACHANILLA SALSA.
|Elote
|$5.50
STREET CORN ROLLED IN HOUSEMADE CREMA. TOPPED WITH COTIJA CHEESE AND MEXICAN SPICES.
|Pozole Verde
|$12.00
A TRADITIONAL HOMINY-BASED STEW WITH CHICKEN, ROASTED POBLANO CHILES, AND TOMATILLO. TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, CACHANILLA SALSA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, AND A RADISH GARNISH.
Beast+Bounty
1701 R St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Old Fashioned
|$12.00
Gin, Sweet Vermouth, Campari. A cocktail drinker's drink.
Bitter, complex, boozy.
|OD All Hail Kale Caesar
|$15.00
Black Garlic “Caeser” Dressing / Curtons / “Parm” / Grilled Lemon
|Margherita
|$17.00
Tomato / Mozzarella / Basil / EVOO / Maldon
SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
1801 L St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Beyond Pho
|$11.50
|Banh Mi Tacos (2)
|$7.00
|Taro Fries (vo)
|$7.00
TRES HERMANAS
2416 K St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|SIDE/ SOFT TACO
|$5.99
CARNE ASADA: Strips of steak, with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro.
CARNITAS: Shredded pork topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
PASTOR: Grilled pork, marinated in adobo sauce and pineapple, topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
|CARNITAS DINNER
|$17.99
Fried pork with citrus flavors in the style of the state of chihuahua. Served with guacamole pico de Gallo and tortillas
|CHIPS & SALSA
CHIPS AND SALSA COMBO
Chef's Dinner
1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Blackberry Margarita (21+ ID Required)
|$20.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
|Black Beans (Serves 3-4 people)
|$10.00
Our signature black beans. Serves 3 - 4 people.
|Cilantro Lime Rice (Serves 3-4 people)
|$10.00
Our signature Cilantro Lime Rice. Serves 3 - 4 people.
Midtown Spirits
1717 19th St Ste B, Sacramento
|Popular items
|SISIG
|$15.00
PORK BELLY, JALAPENO, CALAMANSI, ONION, CHICHARRON, FRIED EGG
|STILL BURGER
|$16.00
1/3LB BEEF PATTY WITH JUICE CHEDDAR CORE, FRENCH BUTTER MAYO, SWEATED ONIONS, DILL RELISH, ON BRIOCHE BUN.
|LOCO MOCO
|$15.00
GARLIC RICE, STILL BURGER BEEF PATTY, FRIED EGG, VEGGIE GRAVY.
Golden Road
1830 L St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$10.00
Seared 6oz Angus beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, remoulade sauce, pickles on a potato bun.
Allergens: Gluten, onion, diary, egg, garlic, soy, chili
|Vegan Classic Burger
|$17.00
Seared Beyond Meat patty, vegan cheddar, tomato, red onion, lettuce, remoulade sauce, pickle spear, sesame bun
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$13.00
Street tacos made with house marinaded carne asada, onions, and cilantro topped with our house made tomatillo salsa
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Zócalo
1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Enchiladas
|$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
|Burrito Bowl
|$14.50
Choice of Protein, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Serrano Salsa, and Queso Cotija.
|HH QUESADILLA
|$8.55
Queso cotija crusted flour tortilla, chicken, black bean puree, jack cheese, grilled onions, poblano aioli.
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
3030 T Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Burritos
Served with papas, beans, cheese, and eggs.
|Rice
|$2.99
8 oz
|Beans
|$2.99
8 oz
PIZZA
Paesanos
1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Alfredo
|$14.95
Fettuccine, cream, parmesan, nutmeg
|Fettucine Arrostiti
|$16.95
Blackened chicken, pasilla chilies, red peppers, cilantro-lime cream sauce
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$16.95
With house marinara & parmesan
04 Beach Hut Deli
2406 J Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Santa Cruz
Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal
|Santa Barbara
Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal
|Beach Meat Ball
Meat balls, marinara, provolone, cream cheese, parmesan, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 850Cal/ Large: 1250Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
2718 J St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Himalayan Bricked Chicken
|$29.00
Airline Chicken Breast / Shiitake Mushroom Cream / Brussel Sprouts & Bacon Hash
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Tempura Shrimp / Corn Tortillas / Greens / Crema / Cotija / Habanero HOT Sauce
|Vegan Eggplant Involtini
|$19.00
Grilled Eggplant / Cashew Tofu Ricotta / Marinara / Herbed Basmati Rice / Micro Basil
SALADS
Maydoon
1501 16th St Ste 111, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Koobedeh
One or two skewers of charbroiled seasoned ground sirloin or ground chicken
|Maydoon Bowl
|$15.00
Choice of shredded lamb, ground beef kabob, or chicken kabob. Served with rice, cucumber, tomato and onions and topped with pickled onions, micro greens our signature salad dressing and green sauce
|Baklava
|$3.00
Phyllo dough pastry with walnuts, pistachio and cinnamon
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
2700 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Mystic Mandarin
|$4.95
Green tea, mandarin orange and a mango twist.
|Acai Pomegranate
|$4.95
Black tea, acai berry, pomegranate and mango.
|Acai Sunrise
|$4.95
Green tea, acai berry, mango and sliced oranges.
Bombay Bar & Grill
1315 21st Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Naan
|$3.50
|Steamed Basmati RIce
|$2.00
|Mango Lassi
|$4.50
SEAFOOD • SALADS • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Alaro Craft Brewery
2004 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Pulpo Gallego
|$17.00
A stunning dish of Slow Poached Wild
Spanish Octopus with Crispy Potato &
Molho Cru
|Wild Rock Cod Tacos
|$17.00
Two Beer-Battered Wild Rock Cod Taco with Red Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Fresno Chile, Avocado & Crema on Organic Corn Tortillas
|Fried Pickles with Caper Aioli
|$8.00
Deliciously addictive & crispy Tempura-Battered Fried Dill Pickles.
(Vegetarian, Gluten Free)
(Hold Aioli for Vegan option)
The House of Soul
900 2nd Street Suite E, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Meatloaf
|$19.00
|Fried Chicken All White
|$20.00
|Short Ribs & Gravy
|$23.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Broderick Roadhouse Midtown
1820 L St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|BACON CHEDDAR CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
Ro Sham Beaux Bar
2413 J Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Wine Duo
|$55.00
Ginglinger Pinot Gris 2018
\t\tProduced by long time winemaker Jean-Louis Ginglinger in Alsacian village of Pfaffenheim. This pinot gris is beautifully textured, long on the palette. Notes of apple, pear, and melon, lime oil and jasmine.
\t
Vin de Lagamba - Frauen Power Perlwein
\t\t100% Dornfelder grown and crafted in Rheinhessen, Germany by Alanna Lagamba. 100% whole cluster fermentation finished as a pet nat. The label explains it all “Beautiful! Fruity! Bold! The Most Important Wine Ever Made! “. Notes of strawberry, cola, raspberry and pomegranate.
|Beef Stew Taco
|$5.00
jack cheese, cilantro & onion served on a corn tortilla
|Mushroom Shawarma Roti
|$10.00
whipped Ewa riro, Abacha slaw, Persian cucumber & pickled habanero toum. Vegan
PIZZA
Pizzasaurus Rex
2322 K Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Cheese Pizza
|$20.00
3 cheese blend (mozzarella, provolone, Swiss), ricotta and parmesan
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$22.00
3 cheese blend, parmesan and pepperoni
|Combo Pizza
|$24.00
RED SAUCE, THREE CHEESE BLEND, SALAMI, PEPPERONI, MUSHROOMS, OLIVES, ONIONS, BELL PEPPERS, BASIL.
SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Midtown Sushi
2801 P street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Vegan Cosmo (GF)
|$15.00
Fried tofu, asparagus, cucumber, lemon topped with avocado, spicy onion slaw, scallions and chili oil
|Vegan Spider
|$14.50
tempura oyster mushrooms, avocado, cucumber, radish sprouts, asparagus and spicy vegan mayo
|Veggie Midtown
|$14.50
avocado, asparagus and cucumber, soy wrapped and fried, topped with sriracha and scallions