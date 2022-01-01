Midtown restaurants you'll love

Midtown's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Cocktail
Seafood
Beer
Sandwich
Sushi
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Thai
Indian
Vietnamese
Vegan
Chicken
Southern
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Must-try Midtown restaurants

KIN Thai Street Eatery image

 

KIN Thai Street Eatery

1050 20th St. Suite 180, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Khao Soi$15.00
Northern style curry sauce, wide egg noodles, pickled mustard greens, shallots, roasted chili paste with slow braised chicken, braised beef, or tofu and vegetables.
Spaghetti Kee Mao$15.00
Spaghetti noodles, garlic chili sauce, peppercorns, long beans, fresh chili, sweet basil, choice of Northern style herb spice pork sausage, Mixed Seafood or Impossible meat.
Massaman Curry$15.00
Aromatic creamy mild curry with cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, cumin, bay leaves, nutmeg, and mace, coconut milk, onions, potatoes, peanuts, wtih stewed chicken leg or stewed beef
More about KIN Thai Street Eatery
Jacks Urban Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

1230 20th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (12706 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Buffalo Salad$12.25
Two spicy buffalo chicken strips, romaine, carrots, fuji apples, celery, blue cheese crumble, and caramelized pumpkin & sunflower seeds with blue cheese dressing.
BBQ Chicken$10.50
Chargrilled chicken, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
Caesar Salad$8.75
Romaine, rosemary croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Midtown's Cantina Alley image

GRILL

Midtown's Cantina Alley

2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento

Avg 4 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baja Fish Taco$5.50
BEER BATTERED FRIED HUACHINANGO (FRESH RED SNAPPER) TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, HOUSE WHITE SAUCE, TROPICAL SALSA, AND CACHANILLA SALSA.
Elote$5.50
STREET CORN ROLLED IN HOUSEMADE CREMA. TOPPED WITH COTIJA CHEESE AND MEXICAN SPICES.
Pozole Verde$12.00
A TRADITIONAL HOMINY-BASED STEW WITH CHICKEN, ROASTED POBLANO CHILES, AND TOMATILLO. TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, CACHANILLA SALSA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, AND A RADISH GARNISH.
More about Midtown's Cantina Alley
Beast+Bounty image

 

Beast+Bounty

1701 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (3407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Old Fashioned$12.00
Gin, Sweet Vermouth, Campari. A cocktail drinker's drink.
Bitter, complex, boozy.
OD All Hail Kale Caesar$15.00
Black Garlic “Caeser” Dressing / Curtons / “Parm” / Grilled Lemon
Margherita$17.00
Tomato / Mozzarella / Basil / EVOO / Maldon
More about Beast+Bounty
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar

1801 L St, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beyond Pho$11.50
Banh Mi Tacos (2)$7.00
Taro Fries (vo)$7.00
More about Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SIDE/ SOFT TACO$5.99
CARNE ASADA: Strips of steak, with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro.
CARNITAS: Shredded pork topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
PASTOR: Grilled pork, marinated in adobo sauce and pineapple, topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
CARNITAS DINNER$17.99
Fried pork with citrus flavors in the style of the state of chihuahua. Served with guacamole pico de Gallo and tortillas
CHIPS & SALSA
CHIPS AND SALSA COMBO
More about TRES HERMANAS
Banner pic

 

Chef's Dinner

1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blackberry Margarita (21+ ID Required)$20.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
Black Beans (Serves 3-4 people)$10.00
Our signature black beans. Serves 3 - 4 people.
Cilantro Lime Rice (Serves 3-4 people)$10.00
Our signature Cilantro Lime Rice. Serves 3 - 4 people.
More about Chef's Dinner
Midtown Spirits image

 

Midtown Spirits

1717 19th St Ste B, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SISIG$15.00
PORK BELLY, JALAPENO, CALAMANSI, ONION, CHICHARRON, FRIED EGG
STILL BURGER$16.00
1/3LB BEEF PATTY WITH JUICE CHEDDAR CORE, FRENCH BUTTER MAYO, SWEATED ONIONS, DILL RELISH, ON BRIOCHE BUN.
LOCO MOCO$15.00
GARLIC RICE, STILL BURGER BEEF PATTY, FRIED EGG, VEGGIE GRAVY.
More about Midtown Spirits
Golden Road image

 

Golden Road

1830 L St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Burger$10.00
Seared 6oz Angus beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, remoulade sauce, pickles on a potato bun.
Allergens: Gluten, onion, diary, egg, garlic, soy, chili
Vegan Classic Burger$17.00
Seared Beyond Meat patty, vegan cheddar, tomato, red onion, lettuce, remoulade sauce, pickle spear, sesame bun
Carne Asada Tacos$13.00
Street tacos made with house marinaded carne asada, onions, and cilantro topped with our house made tomatillo salsa
More about Golden Road
Zócalo image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Zócalo

1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (4369 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Enchiladas$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
Burrito Bowl$14.50
Choice of Protein, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Serrano Salsa, and Queso Cotija.
HH QUESADILLA$8.55
Queso cotija crusted flour tortilla, chicken, black bean puree, jack cheese, grilled onions, poblano aioli.
More about Zócalo
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Rincon Mexican Restaurant

3030 T Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burritos
Served with papas, beans, cheese, and eggs.
Rice$2.99
8 oz
Beans$2.99
8 oz
More about El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
Paesanos image

PIZZA

Paesanos

1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4 (3329 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Alfredo$14.95
Fettuccine, cream, parmesan, nutmeg
Fettucine Arrostiti$16.95
Blackened chicken, pasilla chilies, red peppers, cilantro-lime cream sauce
Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.95
With house marinara & parmesan
More about Paesanos
04 Beach Hut Deli image

 

04 Beach Hut Deli

2406 J Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Santa Cruz
Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal
Santa Barbara
Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal
Beach Meat Ball
Meat balls, marinara, provolone, cream cheese, parmesan, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 850Cal/ Large: 1250Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal
More about 04 Beach Hut Deli
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar

2718 J St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (2696 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Himalayan Bricked Chicken$29.00
Airline Chicken Breast / Shiitake Mushroom Cream / Brussel Sprouts & Bacon Hash
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Tempura Shrimp / Corn Tortillas / Greens / Crema / Cotija / Habanero HOT Sauce
Vegan Eggplant Involtini$19.00
Grilled Eggplant / Cashew Tofu Ricotta / Marinara / Herbed Basmati Rice / Micro Basil
More about The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
Maydoon image

SALADS

Maydoon

1501 16th St Ste 111, Sacramento

Avg 4.7 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Koobedeh
One or two skewers of charbroiled seasoned ground sirloin or ground chicken
Maydoon Bowl$15.00
Choice of shredded lamb, ground beef kabob, or chicken kabob. Served with rice, cucumber, tomato and onions and topped with pickled onions, micro greens our signature salad dressing and green sauce
Baklava$3.00
Phyllo dough pastry with walnuts, pistachio and cinnamon
More about Maydoon
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe image

 

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe

2700 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (302 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mystic Mandarin$4.95
Green tea, mandarin orange and a mango twist.
Acai Pomegranate$4.95
Black tea, acai berry, pomegranate and mango.
Acai Sunrise$4.95
Green tea, acai berry, mango and sliced oranges.
More about Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
Bombay Bar & Grill image

 

Bombay Bar & Grill

1315 21st Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Naan$3.50
Steamed Basmati RIce$2.00
Mango Lassi$4.50
More about Bombay Bar & Grill
Alaro Craft Brewery image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Alaro Craft Brewery

2004 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (731 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pulpo Gallego$17.00
A stunning dish of Slow Poached Wild
Spanish Octopus with Crispy Potato &
Molho Cru
Wild Rock Cod Tacos$17.00
Two Beer-Battered Wild Rock Cod Taco with Red Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Fresno Chile, Avocado & Crema on Organic Corn Tortillas
Fried Pickles with Caper Aioli$8.00
Deliciously addictive & crispy Tempura-Battered Fried Dill Pickles.
(Vegetarian, Gluten Free)
(Hold Aioli for Vegan option)
More about Alaro Craft Brewery
The House of Soul image

 

The House of Soul

900 2nd Street Suite E, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meatloaf$19.00
Fried Chicken All White$20.00
Short Ribs & Gravy$23.50
More about The House of Soul
Broderick Roadhouse Midtown image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Broderick Roadhouse Midtown

1820 L St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (8423 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BACON CHEDDAR CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
More about Broderick Roadhouse Midtown
Kasbah image

FRENCH FRIES

Kasbah

2115 J Street STE 101, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (1414 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Kasbah
The Porch Restaurant & Bar image

 

The Porch Restaurant & Bar

1815 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4 (4134 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Porch Restaurant & Bar
LowBrau image

GRILL

LowBrau

1050 20th St Suite 100, Sacramento

Avg 3.8 (2068 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about LowBrau
Restaurant banner

 

Ro Sham Beaux Bar

2413 J Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wine Duo$55.00
Ginglinger Pinot Gris 2018
\t\tProduced by long time winemaker Jean-Louis Ginglinger in Alsacian village of Pfaffenheim. This pinot gris is beautifully textured, long on the palette. Notes of apple, pear, and melon, lime oil and jasmine.
\t
Vin de Lagamba - Frauen Power Perlwein
\t\t100% Dornfelder grown and crafted in Rheinhessen, Germany by Alanna Lagamba. 100% whole cluster fermentation finished as a pet nat. The label explains it all “Beautiful! Fruity! Bold! The Most Important Wine Ever Made! “. Notes of strawberry, cola, raspberry and pomegranate.
Beef Stew Taco$5.00
jack cheese, cilantro & onion served on a corn tortilla
Mushroom Shawarma Roti$10.00
whipped Ewa riro, Abacha slaw, Persian cucumber & pickled habanero toum. Vegan
More about Ro Sham Beaux Bar
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Pizzasaurus Rex

2322 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (138 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Pizza$20.00
3 cheese blend (mozzarella, provolone, Swiss), ricotta and parmesan
Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
3 cheese blend, parmesan and pepperoni
Combo Pizza$24.00
RED SAUCE, THREE CHEESE BLEND, SALAMI, PEPPERONI, MUSHROOMS, OLIVES, ONIONS, BELL PEPPERS, BASIL.
More about Pizzasaurus Rex
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Midtown Sushi

2801 P street, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Cosmo (GF)$15.00
Fried tofu, asparagus, cucumber, lemon topped with avocado, spicy onion slaw, scallions and chili oil
Vegan Spider$14.50
tempura oyster mushrooms, avocado, cucumber, radish sprouts, asparagus and spicy vegan mayo
Veggie Midtown$14.50
avocado, asparagus and cucumber, soy wrapped and fried, topped with sriracha and scallions
More about Midtown Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Easy Diner

1725 I St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Easy Diner

