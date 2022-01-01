Midtown American restaurants you'll love

Midtown restaurants
Must-try American restaurants in Midtown

Jacks Urban Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

1230 20th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (12706 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Buffalo Salad$12.25
Two spicy buffalo chicken strips, romaine, carrots, fuji apples, celery, blue cheese crumble, and caramelized pumpkin & sunflower seeds with blue cheese dressing.
BBQ Chicken$10.50
Chargrilled chicken, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
Caesar Salad$8.75
Romaine, rosemary croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Beast+Bounty image

 

Beast+Bounty

1701 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (3407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Old Fashioned$12.00
Gin, Sweet Vermouth, Campari. A cocktail drinker's drink.
Bitter, complex, boozy.
OD All Hail Kale Caesar$15.00
Black Garlic “Caeser” Dressing / Curtons / “Parm” / Grilled Lemon
Margherita$17.00
Tomato / Mozzarella / Basil / EVOO / Maldon
More about Beast+Bounty
Midtown Spirits image

 

Midtown Spirits

1717 19th St Ste B, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SISIG$15.00
PORK BELLY, JALAPENO, CALAMANSI, ONION, CHICHARRON, FRIED EGG
STILL BURGER$16.00
1/3LB BEEF PATTY WITH JUICE CHEDDAR CORE, FRENCH BUTTER MAYO, SWEATED ONIONS, DILL RELISH, ON BRIOCHE BUN.
LOCO MOCO$15.00
GARLIC RICE, STILL BURGER BEEF PATTY, FRIED EGG, VEGGIE GRAVY.
More about Midtown Spirits
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar

2718 J St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (2696 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Himalayan Bricked Chicken$29.00
Airline Chicken Breast / Shiitake Mushroom Cream / Brussel Sprouts & Bacon Hash
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Tempura Shrimp / Corn Tortillas / Greens / Crema / Cotija / Habanero HOT Sauce
Vegan Eggplant Involtini$19.00
Grilled Eggplant / Cashew Tofu Ricotta / Marinara / Herbed Basmati Rice / Micro Basil
More about The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
Broderick Roadhouse Midtown image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Broderick Roadhouse Midtown

1820 L St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (8423 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BACON CHEDDAR CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
More about Broderick Roadhouse Midtown

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Midtown

Tacos

Chili

Crispy Tacos

Enchiladas

Baja Fish Tacos

Street Tacos

Burritos

Caesar Salad

