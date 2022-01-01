Midtown American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Midtown
More about Jacks Urban Eats
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
1230 20th St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Spicy Buffalo Salad
|$12.25
Two spicy buffalo chicken strips, romaine, carrots, fuji apples, celery, blue cheese crumble, and caramelized pumpkin & sunflower seeds with blue cheese dressing.
|BBQ Chicken
|$10.50
Chargrilled chicken, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
|Caesar Salad
|$8.75
Romaine, rosemary croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
More about Beast+Bounty
Beast+Bounty
1701 R St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Old Fashioned
|$12.00
Gin, Sweet Vermouth, Campari. A cocktail drinker's drink.
Bitter, complex, boozy.
|OD All Hail Kale Caesar
|$15.00
Black Garlic “Caeser” Dressing / Curtons / “Parm” / Grilled Lemon
|Margherita
|$17.00
Tomato / Mozzarella / Basil / EVOO / Maldon
More about Midtown Spirits
Midtown Spirits
1717 19th St Ste B, Sacramento
|Popular items
|SISIG
|$15.00
PORK BELLY, JALAPENO, CALAMANSI, ONION, CHICHARRON, FRIED EGG
|STILL BURGER
|$16.00
1/3LB BEEF PATTY WITH JUICE CHEDDAR CORE, FRENCH BUTTER MAYO, SWEATED ONIONS, DILL RELISH, ON BRIOCHE BUN.
|LOCO MOCO
|$15.00
GARLIC RICE, STILL BURGER BEEF PATTY, FRIED EGG, VEGGIE GRAVY.
More about The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
2718 J St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Himalayan Bricked Chicken
|$29.00
Airline Chicken Breast / Shiitake Mushroom Cream / Brussel Sprouts & Bacon Hash
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Tempura Shrimp / Corn Tortillas / Greens / Crema / Cotija / Habanero HOT Sauce
|Vegan Eggplant Involtini
|$19.00
Grilled Eggplant / Cashew Tofu Ricotta / Marinara / Herbed Basmati Rice / Micro Basil