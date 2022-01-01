Midtown bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Midtown
More about Midtown's Cantina Alley
GRILL
Midtown's Cantina Alley
2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Taco
|$5.50
BEER BATTERED FRIED HUACHINANGO (FRESH RED SNAPPER) TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, HOUSE WHITE SAUCE, TROPICAL SALSA, AND CACHANILLA SALSA.
|Elote
|$5.50
STREET CORN ROLLED IN HOUSEMADE CREMA. TOPPED WITH COTIJA CHEESE AND MEXICAN SPICES.
|Pozole Verde
|$12.00
A TRADITIONAL HOMINY-BASED STEW WITH CHICKEN, ROASTED POBLANO CHILES, AND TOMATILLO. TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, CACHANILLA SALSA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, AND A RADISH GARNISH.
More about Midtown Spirits
Midtown Spirits
1717 19th St Ste B, Sacramento
|Popular items
|SISIG
|$15.00
PORK BELLY, JALAPENO, CALAMANSI, ONION, CHICHARRON, FRIED EGG
|STILL BURGER
|$16.00
1/3LB BEEF PATTY WITH JUICE CHEDDAR CORE, FRENCH BUTTER MAYO, SWEATED ONIONS, DILL RELISH, ON BRIOCHE BUN.
|LOCO MOCO
|$15.00
GARLIC RICE, STILL BURGER BEEF PATTY, FRIED EGG, VEGGIE GRAVY.
More about The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
2718 J St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Himalayan Bricked Chicken
|$29.00
Airline Chicken Breast / Shiitake Mushroom Cream / Brussel Sprouts & Bacon Hash
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Tempura Shrimp / Corn Tortillas / Greens / Crema / Cotija / Habanero HOT Sauce
|Vegan Eggplant Involtini
|$19.00
Grilled Eggplant / Cashew Tofu Ricotta / Marinara / Herbed Basmati Rice / Micro Basil
More about Bombay Bar & Grill
Bombay Bar & Grill
1315 21st Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Naan
|$3.50
|Steamed Basmati RIce
|$2.00
|Mango Lassi
|$4.50
More about Broderick Roadhouse Midtown
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Broderick Roadhouse Midtown
1820 L St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|BACON CHEDDAR CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
More about Ro Sham Beaux Bar
Ro Sham Beaux Bar
2413 J Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Wine Duo
|$55.00
Ginglinger Pinot Gris 2018
\t\tProduced by long time winemaker Jean-Louis Ginglinger in Alsacian village of Pfaffenheim. This pinot gris is beautifully textured, long on the palette. Notes of apple, pear, and melon, lime oil and jasmine.
\t
Vin de Lagamba - Frauen Power Perlwein
\t\t100% Dornfelder grown and crafted in Rheinhessen, Germany by Alanna Lagamba. 100% whole cluster fermentation finished as a pet nat. The label explains it all “Beautiful! Fruity! Bold! The Most Important Wine Ever Made! “. Notes of strawberry, cola, raspberry and pomegranate.
|Beef Stew Taco
|$5.00
jack cheese, cilantro & onion served on a corn tortilla
|Mushroom Shawarma Roti
|$10.00
whipped Ewa riro, Abacha slaw, Persian cucumber & pickled habanero toum. Vegan