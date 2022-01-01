Midtown bars & lounges you'll love

Ginglinger Pinot Gris 2018

\t\tProduced by long time winemaker Jean-Louis Ginglinger in Alsacian village of Pfaffenheim. This pinot gris is beautifully textured, long on the palette. Notes of apple, pear, and melon, lime oil and jasmine.

Vin de Lagamba - Frauen Power Perlwein

\t\t100% Dornfelder grown and crafted in Rheinhessen, Germany by Alanna Lagamba. 100% whole cluster fermentation finished as a pet nat. The label explains it all “Beautiful! Fruity! Bold! The Most Important Wine Ever Made! “. Notes of strawberry, cola, raspberry and pomegranate.

