Midtown bars & lounges you'll love

Midtown's Cantina Alley image

GRILL

Midtown's Cantina Alley

2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento

Avg 4 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baja Fish Taco$5.50
BEER BATTERED FRIED HUACHINANGO (FRESH RED SNAPPER) TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, HOUSE WHITE SAUCE, TROPICAL SALSA, AND CACHANILLA SALSA.
Elote$5.50
STREET CORN ROLLED IN HOUSEMADE CREMA. TOPPED WITH COTIJA CHEESE AND MEXICAN SPICES.
Pozole Verde$12.00
A TRADITIONAL HOMINY-BASED STEW WITH CHICKEN, ROASTED POBLANO CHILES, AND TOMATILLO. TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, CACHANILLA SALSA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, AND A RADISH GARNISH.
Midtown Spirits image

 

Midtown Spirits

1717 19th St Ste B, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SISIG$15.00
PORK BELLY, JALAPENO, CALAMANSI, ONION, CHICHARRON, FRIED EGG
STILL BURGER$16.00
1/3LB BEEF PATTY WITH JUICE CHEDDAR CORE, FRENCH BUTTER MAYO, SWEATED ONIONS, DILL RELISH, ON BRIOCHE BUN.
LOCO MOCO$15.00
GARLIC RICE, STILL BURGER BEEF PATTY, FRIED EGG, VEGGIE GRAVY.
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar

2718 J St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (2696 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Himalayan Bricked Chicken$29.00
Airline Chicken Breast / Shiitake Mushroom Cream / Brussel Sprouts & Bacon Hash
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Tempura Shrimp / Corn Tortillas / Greens / Crema / Cotija / Habanero HOT Sauce
Vegan Eggplant Involtini$19.00
Grilled Eggplant / Cashew Tofu Ricotta / Marinara / Herbed Basmati Rice / Micro Basil
Bombay Bar & Grill image

 

Bombay Bar & Grill

1315 21st Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Naan$3.50
Steamed Basmati RIce$2.00
Mango Lassi$4.50
Broderick Roadhouse Midtown image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Broderick Roadhouse Midtown

1820 L St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (8423 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BACON CHEDDAR CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
The Porch Restaurant & Bar image

 

The Porch Restaurant & Bar

1815 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4 (4134 reviews)
Takeout
LowBrau image

GRILL

LowBrau

1050 20th St Suite 100, Sacramento

Avg 3.8 (2068 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Ro Sham Beaux Bar

2413 J Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wine Duo$55.00
Ginglinger Pinot Gris 2018
\t\tProduced by long time winemaker Jean-Louis Ginglinger in Alsacian village of Pfaffenheim. This pinot gris is beautifully textured, long on the palette. Notes of apple, pear, and melon, lime oil and jasmine.
\t
Vin de Lagamba - Frauen Power Perlwein
\t\t100% Dornfelder grown and crafted in Rheinhessen, Germany by Alanna Lagamba. 100% whole cluster fermentation finished as a pet nat. The label explains it all “Beautiful! Fruity! Bold! The Most Important Wine Ever Made! “. Notes of strawberry, cola, raspberry and pomegranate.
Beef Stew Taco$5.00
jack cheese, cilantro & onion served on a corn tortilla
Mushroom Shawarma Roti$10.00
whipped Ewa riro, Abacha slaw, Persian cucumber & pickled habanero toum. Vegan
Restaurant banner

 

Easy Diner

1725 I St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
