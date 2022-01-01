Midtown Mexican restaurants you'll love
GRILL
Midtown's Cantina Alley
2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Taco
|$5.50
BEER BATTERED FRIED HUACHINANGO (FRESH RED SNAPPER) TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, HOUSE WHITE SAUCE, TROPICAL SALSA, AND CACHANILLA SALSA.
|Elote
|$5.50
STREET CORN ROLLED IN HOUSEMADE CREMA. TOPPED WITH COTIJA CHEESE AND MEXICAN SPICES.
|Pozole Verde
|$12.00
A TRADITIONAL HOMINY-BASED STEW WITH CHICKEN, ROASTED POBLANO CHILES, AND TOMATILLO. TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, CACHANILLA SALSA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, AND A RADISH GARNISH.
TRES HERMANAS
2416 K St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|SIDE/ SOFT TACO
|$5.99
CARNE ASADA: Strips of steak, with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro.
CARNITAS: Shredded pork topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
PASTOR: Grilled pork, marinated in adobo sauce and pineapple, topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
|CARNITAS DINNER
|$17.99
Fried pork with citrus flavors in the style of the state of chihuahua. Served with guacamole pico de Gallo and tortillas
|CHIPS & SALSA
CHIPS AND SALSA COMBO
Chef's Dinner
1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Blackberry Margarita (21+ ID Required)
|$20.00
|Black Beans (Serves 3-4 people)
|$10.00
Our signature black beans. Serves 3 - 4 people.
|Cilantro Lime Rice (Serves 3-4 people)
|$10.00
Our signature Cilantro Lime Rice. Serves 3 - 4 people.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Zócalo
1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Enchiladas
|$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
|Burrito Bowl
|$14.50
Choice of Protein, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Serrano Salsa, and Queso Cotija.
|HH QUESADILLA
|$8.55
Queso cotija crusted flour tortilla, chicken, black bean puree, jack cheese, grilled onions, poblano aioli.
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
3030 T Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Burritos
Served with papas, beans, cheese, and eggs.
|Rice
|$2.99
8 oz
|Beans
|$2.99
8 oz