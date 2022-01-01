Midtown salad spots you'll love

Midtown restaurants
Must-try salad spots in Midtown

Jacks Urban Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

1230 20th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (12706 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Buffalo Salad$12.25
Two spicy buffalo chicken strips, romaine, carrots, fuji apples, celery, blue cheese crumble, and caramelized pumpkin & sunflower seeds with blue cheese dressing.
BBQ Chicken$10.50
Chargrilled chicken, chipotle-mango bbq sauce, fried onion strings, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a ciabatta roll.
Caesar Salad$8.75
Romaine, rosemary croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
04 Beach Hut Deli image

 

04 Beach Hut Deli

2406 J Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Santa Cruz
Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal
Santa Barbara
Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal
Beach Meat Ball
Meat balls, marinara, provolone, cream cheese, parmesan, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 850Cal/ Large: 1250Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal
More about 04 Beach Hut Deli
The House of Soul image

 

The House of Soul

900 2nd Street Suite E, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meatloaf$19.00
Fried Chicken All White$20.00
Short Ribs & Gravy$23.50
More about The House of Soul

