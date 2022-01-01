Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Midtown

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown restaurants that serve ceviche

Midtown's Cantina Alley image

GRILL

Midtown's Cantina Alley

2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento

Avg 4 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche$13.00
SHRIMP MARINATED IN LIME JUICE, MANGO, RED ONION, CILANTRO, BELL PEPPERS TOPPED WITH KETCHUP, GREEN SALSA, SLICED AVOCADO, AND KETCHUP SERVED ON THREE TOSTADAS.
More about Midtown's Cantina Alley
TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
ENSALADA DE CEVICHE$15.99
Tender chucks of Basa fish, cooked in a lime juice, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cucumber and avocado, served on a bed of romaine lettuce and red cabbage…
CEVICHE COCKTEL$13.99
Basa fish complimented with onions, tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro, and avocado,in a delightfull cocktail sauce …
TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE DINNER$16.99
Two crispy corn tortilla topped with a layer of guacamole and Tilapia Cevíche.
More about TRES HERMANAS
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Zócalo

1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (4369 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ceviche de Guaymas$15.25
Fish or Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish, Zócalo Hot Sauce.
CEVICHE
Fish, Shrimp, or Mix of Both, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish, Zócalo Hot Sauce.
HH Ceviche
Fish or shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado, cucumber, radish, serrano salsa.
More about Zócalo

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown

Cheese Pizza

Pork Chops

Shrimp Tacos

Hummus

Cake

Curry

Cheese Enchiladas

Steamed Rice

Map

More near Midtown to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston