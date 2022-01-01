Ceviche in Midtown
Midtown restaurants that serve ceviche
GRILL
Midtown's Cantina Alley
2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento
|Ceviche
|$13.00
SHRIMP MARINATED IN LIME JUICE, MANGO, RED ONION, CILANTRO, BELL PEPPERS TOPPED WITH KETCHUP, GREEN SALSA, SLICED AVOCADO, AND KETCHUP SERVED ON THREE TOSTADAS.
TRES HERMANAS
2416 K St, Sacramento
|ENSALADA DE CEVICHE
|$15.99
Tender chucks of Basa fish, cooked in a lime juice, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cucumber and avocado, served on a bed of romaine lettuce and red cabbage…
|CEVICHE COCKTEL
|$13.99
Basa fish complimented with onions, tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro, and avocado,in a delightfull cocktail sauce …
|TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE DINNER
|$16.99
Two crispy corn tortilla topped with a layer of guacamole and Tilapia Cevíche.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Zócalo
1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Ceviche de Guaymas
|$15.25
Fish or Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish, Zócalo Hot Sauce.
|CEVICHE
Fish, Shrimp, or Mix of Both, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish, Zócalo Hot Sauce.
|HH Ceviche
Fish or shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado, cucumber, radish, serrano salsa.