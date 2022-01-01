Chicken sandwiches in Midtown
Midtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
PIZZA
Paesanos
1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Provolone, oven roasted tomatoes, caramelized onion, arugula, basil aioli, gluten free baguette, served with your choice of green salad or cup of tomato basil soup.
