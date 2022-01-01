Chicken sandwiches in Midtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA

Paesanos

1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4 (3329 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Provolone, oven roasted tomatoes, caramelized onion, arugula, basil aioli, gluten free baguette, served with your choice of green salad or cup of tomato basil soup.
Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Provolone, oven roasted tomatoes, caramelized onion, arugula, basil aioli, artisan roll, served with your choice of green salad or cup of tomato basil soup.
More about Paesanos
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Broderick Roadhouse Midtown

1820 L St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (8423 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BACON CHEDDAR CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
More about Broderick Roadhouse Midtown

